Ново проучване потвърждава, че хората са пристигнали в Северна Америка хиляди години по-рано, отколкото се смяташе досега

A new study has confirmed that the first humans arrived in North America during the Last Glacial Maximum, which occurred about 20,000 years ago. This finding contradicts previous beliefs that humans arrived in North America much later. The study, published in the journal Science, is a follow-up research to a 2021 study that initially uncovered ancient human footprints in White Sands National Park in New Mexico.

The study’s findings suggest that early humans and large animals, known as megafauna, co-existed for millions of years before the extinction event of the terminal Pleistocene. During this event, numerous species of large mammals, including mammoths, ground sloths, and beavers, went extinct. North America experienced the most significant extinction event, with 32 genera of large animals disappearing within a span of 2000 years.

To determine the age of the footprints, the researchers employed two new independent approaches. The first involved radiocarbon dating of conifer pollen, which belongs to terrestrial plants and avoids the potential inaccuracies associated with dating aquatic plants, as was done in the original study. By isolating and analyzing approximately 75,000 pollen grains for each sample, the researchers were able to establish a minimum age for the footprints.

The second technique used was optically stimulated luminescence, which determines the last time quartz grains were exposed to sunlight. This method confirmed that the quartz samples collected within the layers containing the footprints had a minimum age of about 21,500 years.

These findings provide compelling evidence that the first humans arrived in North America approximately 21,000 to 23,000 years ago. The confirmation of an earlier arrival challenges previous assumptions about human migration patterns and highlights the extensive timeline of human-megafauna coexistence on the continent.

Източници:

- Пазителят

– Science magazine