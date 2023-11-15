Intriguing Simulations Replicate Atmospheric Plunge into Ice Giants

Scientists have successfully recreated the unique atmospheric compositions of ice giant planets Uranus and Neptune in order to simulate a deep plunge into their depths. The European shocktubes and plasma facilities were suitably adapted for this purpose, achieving speeds of up to 19 km/s. While these speeds do not exactly match what probes would attain in these gas giants, the test campaign was a step towards understanding the extreme conditions that future atmospheric probes might face.

The tests took place at Oxford University’s hypersonic plasma T6 Stalker Tunnel in the UK and the plasma wind tunnels of the University of Stuttgart’s High Enthalpy Flow Diagnostics Group in Germany. These facilities were used to recreate the atmospheric environments of Uranus and Neptune. By accurately reproducing these conditions, scientists can begin designing high-performance thermal protection systems that can withstand the high pressures and temperatures encountered during atmospheric entry.

Uranus and Neptune, two of the outer gas giants in our solar system, have not been explored by human-made spacecraft except through remote sensing. These planets, though similar in size to Jupiter and Saturn, have distinct characteristics. Beneath their surface clouds, they possess supercritical liquid oceans consisting of heavier elements that contribute significantly to their masses. Both planets also have methane in their atmospheres, which gives them their distinctive blue appearance.

Future missions by NASA and ESA to Uranus and Neptune are being considered, and an atmospheric probe, similar to the one used by NASA’s Galileo mission to Jupiter, is high on the list of scientific priorities. However, the extreme conditions present in the atmosphere of these ice giants present a challenge for designing a probe that can withstand the pressures and temperatures it would encounter during its journey.

The successful simulations conducted by the researchers pave the way for further advancements in understanding the atmospheric compositions and velocities involved in planetary exploration. As the research progresses, emphasis will be placed on extending the achievable simulated velocities in order to better replicate the conditions future probes are likely to encounter.

