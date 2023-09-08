Преразглеждане на движението на бозайници и влечуги

The conventional understanding of how terrestrial mammals evolved their distinctive walking style has been challenged by a recent Harvard-led study. For decades, it has been believed that mammals descended from reptile-like ancestors, resulting in a shift from a splayed-legged crawl to a walking posture with legs positioned beneath the body. This hypothesis, known as the lateral-to-sagittal paradigm, has been widely taught in college textbooks on anatomy and evolution.

However, the new study suggests that this long-held belief may be incorrect. The researchers argue that relying solely on observations of modern animals, such as living mammals and reptiles, can lead to erroneous evolutionary hypotheses. To obtain a more accurate understanding, the team emphasized the importance of analyzing fossil records and studying extinct animals.

By examining the fossil record, researchers hope to identify the anatomical changes, the timing of these changes, and the selective pressures that drove the evolution of locomotion in mammals. The study’s authors argue that without this historical perspective, evolutionary narratives can become mere speculative stories that lack empirical support.

The findings of this study imply that it is crucial to consult the fossil record when constructing evolutionary scenarios. While the fossil record provides limited information on soft tissue, such as muscles and tendons, it remains a vital resource for understanding the changes that occurred throughout evolutionary history.

In summary, the Harvard-led study challenges the traditional understanding of the locomotion transition from reptiles to mammals. By highlighting the necessity of investigating the fossil record, the researchers call for a more rigorous and evidence-based approach to understanding the evolutionary history of locomotion.

