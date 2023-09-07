Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Мисията Huginn: Заснемане на светкавица, стреляща към космоса

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 7, 2023
Мисията Huginn: Заснемане на светкавица, стреляща към космоса

ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen is set to capture thunderstorms and lightning shooting up towards space as part of the Huginn mission, which aims to study climate science. During his previous mission, Mogensen captured various lightning phenomena, including blue jets and sprites, using a Space Station camera. This time, he will use a Davis camera, which measures differences in light to create images, similar to how the human eye works. The Davis camera can film at a speed equivalent to 100,000 images per second, necessary to capture the transient luminous events (TLEs) that occur during thunderstorms.

Scientists hope that the images captured by Mogensen will provide further insights into the development and interaction of these lightning events with the upper atmosphere, as well as their impact on greenhouse gases such as ozone. Understanding these interactions is crucial in the context of a changing climate. The Huginn mission is led by Denmark’s largest space research institute, DTU Space, which also led Mogensen’s previous experiment, Thor, in 2015.

You can follow Andreas Mogensen’s mission and the progress of the Huginn mission on his social media pages and the Huginn website.

Определения:

  • Transient Luminous Events (TLEs): Lightning phenomena that occur above the clouds, including blue jets and red sprites.
  • Davis Camera: A camera that uses event-based technology to measure differences in light and create images, similar to how the human eye works.
  • Huginn Mission: A mission led by DTU Space to capture images of thunderstorms and lightning phenomena using the Davis camera.

Източници:

  • Science & Exploration. “ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen to film thunderstorms from space.” [source]

By Габриел Бота

Свързани Post

наука

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries пуска XRISM и SLIM на ракетата H-IIA F47

Септември 8, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Бъдещето на космическите изследвания: наука, устойчивост и по-лесен достъп

Септември 8, 2023 Робърт Андрю
наука

Данни за наклон: Наблюдение на поведението на вулкана

Септември 8, 2023 Мамфо Бреша

Вие сте пропуснали

Технологии

Андрю Флинтоф се завръща на игрището за крикет като неплатен консултант за отбора на Англия

Септември 8, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
Технологии

Apple готови да представят iPhone 15: Какво да очаквате

Септември 8, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
Статии

Подгответе се за следващото изригване: Интервю с отговорния учен от обсерваторията на вулканите в Калифорния

Септември 8, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
Технологии

Pixel 8 Pro на Google: Изтекъл дизайн и характеристики

Септември 8, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари