Елементен анализ потвърждава, че задушаването е причина за смъртта на жертвите на Помпей

An elemental analysis conducted on plaster casts of victims from the volcanic eruption that buried Pompeii has provided confirmation that asphyxiation was the likely cause of death for these individuals. The study, led by archaeologist Gianni Gallello from the University of Valencia, utilized portable X-ray fluorescence (XRF) techniques to gain insights into the final moments of people who lived in Pompeii during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 CE.

The plaster casts of the victims, created in the 1870s by injecting plaster into the cavities left by decomposing bodies under volcanic ash, provide a unique opportunity to understand the eruption and its aftermath. However, analyzing the biological material within these casts has proven challenging due to contamination from the plaster.

The researchers employed portable XRF to scan six casts from the Porta Nola area and one from Terme Suburbane in Pompeii. They compared the elemental compositions of the casts to those of cremated bones from the nearby area and buried bones in Valencia, Spain. By focusing on the phosphorous-to-calcium ratios, the team developed a statistical model to differentiate between plaster and bones within the casts. The bones contaminated with plaster showed a similarity to the plaster, while less contaminated bones resembled burned bones, indicating chemical processes that leached carbonates and phosphates.

The elemental data gathered provides evidence supporting the conclusion that the Porta Nola victims died from asphyxiation caused by inhaling ash before being buried by further volcanic material. The similarity of the cast bones to cremated bones, combined with the victims’ prone and relaxed positions, indicates suffocation as the cause of death.

Experts in the field, such as Piero Dellino, professor of volcanology at the University of Bari, Italy, agree with these findings. Dellino emphasizes that the victims were not killed by the mechanics of the eruption but rather by breathing in ash. He suggests that the duration of the eruption, slightly longer than what can be breathable, was the fatal factor.

The study highlights the importance of collaboration in scientific research. Gallello emphasizes the value of a multidisciplinary approach, stating that their work provides an additional tool for studying these remarkable remains. Dellino echoes this sentiment, emphasizing that studying the history of volcanic areas like Vesuvius allows us to learn from the past and better prepare for the future. With Vesuvius being one of the most hazardous volcanoes in the world, understanding its history helps in mitigating risks for the 700,000 people living in the red zone surrounding the volcano.

Overall, the elemental analysis of the plaster casts from Pompeii sheds new light on the cause of death for the victims of the eruption. By combining scientific techniques and interdisciplinary collaboration, researchers are able to uncover valuable insights about historical events and improve disaster preparedness.

Източници:

– Gianni Gallello, archaeologist at the University of Valencia, Spain

– Piero Dellino, professor of volcanology at the University of Bari, Italy.