Удивителната комета се приближава до Земята през 2024 г

A fascinating celestial event is set to captivate skywatchers in 2024. A gigantic comet, known as 12P/Pons-Brooks, will be visible as it makes its closest approach to the sun. This astronomical spectacle has already caught the attention of experts due to its extraordinary behavior.

Scientists from the British Astronomy Association (BAA) reported that the comet has experienced two explosive outbursts within just four months. These outbursts consist of sudden eruptions of dust and gas as the comet journeys towards Earth. What makes this cosmic phenomenon even more amazing is the peculiar appearance of the comet itself.

Richard Miles, a member of the BAA, compared the 12P/Pons-Brooks comet to the iconic Millennium Falcon from the Star Wars franchise. He described the comet as being surrounded by a vast, ethereal cloud of dust and gas. This stunning resemblance has sparked awe and fascination among astronomers and enthusiasts alike.

Interestingly, outbursts like these are relatively rare occurrences in comets, happening only about 3-4 percent of the time. During such events, the particles ejected from the nucleus of the comet disperse over time. In the case of 12P/Pons-Brooks, the large nucleus creates a shadow that envelops the cloud of dust and gas, producing a unique shape resembling devil horns or the famous spaceship.

Not only is the appearance of this comet captivating, but its trajectory is also noteworthy. The term “Halley-like” has been coined by scientists to describe comets that follow elongated elliptical orbits around the sun, taking anywhere from 20 to 200 years to complete a revolution. Although 12P/Pons-Brooks falls into this category, it deviates slightly from the orbital period of Halley’s Comet, which spans 76 years instead of the 71 years observed in this case.

To catch a glimpse of this extraordinary celestial spectacle, mark your calendars for April 21, when the comet will be closest to the sun, and June 2, when it will be nearest to Earth. Keep in mind that even though NASA refers to 12P/Pons-Brooks as a “near-Earth comet,” it is still approximately 70 times farther away from us than our own moon. Therefore, the possibility of a collision is simply out of the question.

This event promises to be a truly mesmerizing experience for both amateur and professional astronomers alike. So, prepare your telescopes and get ready to witness the breathtaking journey of 12P/Pons-Brooks as it graces the skies in 2024.

FAQ

Q: What does the 12P/Pons-Brooks comet look like after the outbursts?

After the outbursts, this comet takes on the appearance of the Millennium Falcon spaceship or devil horns, surrounded by a cloud of dust and gas.

Q: Are outbursts common in comets?

No, outbursts in comets are relatively rare, occurring only around 3-4 percent of the time.

Q: Why does the comet exhibit a unique shape?

The sweeping dust created by the outburst, combined with the large nucleus of the comet, creates a hollowed-out shape resembling devil horns or the Millennium Falcon spaceship.

Q: What is a “Halley-like” comet?

A “Halley-like” comet is one that follows a long elliptical orbit around the sun, taking between 20 to 200 years to complete a revolution. In the case of 12P/Pons-Brooks, its orbital period is approximately 71 years, slightly different from Halley’s Comet, which orbits every 76 years.

Q: When will the comet be visible from Earth?

The comet will pass closest to the sun on April 21 and closest to Earth on June 2, presenting an opportunity for skywatchers to witness its magnificence.

Q: Is there a possibility of a collision with Earth?

No, as mentioned by experts, the 12P/Pons-Brooks comet is approximately 70 times farther from Earth than our moon, making any collision entirely out of the question.