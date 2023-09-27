Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Намаляването на числеността на Dugong заплашва Големия бариерен риф

ByМамфо Бреша

Септември 27, 2023
Намаляването на числеността на Dugong заплашва Големия бариерен риф

A recent study conducted by the University of Queensland has shown a concerning decline in the population of dugongs within the southern section of the Great Barrier Reef. Dugongs, also known as sea cows, are marine mammals that inhabit coastal waters and are listed as a vulnerable species.

The research, led by Chris Cleguer from the university’s Centre for Tropical Water and Aquatic Ecosystem Research, revealed that the decline in overall dugong numbers is particularly alarming in the area stretching from the Whitsundays to Bundaberg. This region has historically been a key habitat for dugongs, making the findings even more significant.

Dugongs play a vital role in maintaining the health and balance of the marine ecosystem. They graze on seagrass beds, helping to ensure their sustainability and stability. Additionally, these gentle giants are an essential part of the cultural heritage of coastal communities.

The decline in dugong numbers is concerning for a variety of reasons. Firstly, it signals a significant disruption in the ecosystem, as these creatures are considered a keystone species. Their absence can have cascading effects on other marine life and the overall biodiversity of the area. Secondly, the cultural significance of dugongs cannot be understated. Many indigenous communities have deep connections with these marine mammals, and their decline can have profound cultural and social impacts.

Identifying the underlying causes of this decline is crucial for developing effective conservation strategies. Threats such as habitat loss, pollution, boat strikes, and climate change may be contributing factors. Addressing these challenges calls for collaboration among researchers, local communities, and policymakers to ensure the protection and preservation of these iconic marine species and their habitat.

Source: Chris Cleguer, lead dugong researcher at the University of Queensland’s Centre for Tropical Water and Aquatic Ecosystem Research.

By Мамфо Бреша

Свързани Post

наука

Нова симбиотична връзка: гъбите и маслодайните растения подобряват защитата на културите

Септември 27, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Според редакторите медицинските списания са изправени пред предизвикателства пред почтеността

Септември 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

Астронавтът на НАСА Франк Рубио ще направи история с най-дългия единичен космически полет

Септември 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Намаляването на числеността на Dugong заплашва Големия бариерен риф

Септември 27, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Нова симбиотична връзка: гъбите и маслодайните растения подобряват защитата на културите

Септември 27, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Според редакторите медицинските списания са изправени пред предизвикателства пред почтеността

Септември 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Астронавтът на НАСА Франк Рубио ще направи история с най-дългия единичен космически полет

Септември 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари