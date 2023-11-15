Разкрити са нови открития от Международната космическа станция

The International Space Station (ISS) astronauts are continuing their groundbreaking research to uncover the mysteries of microgravity and its effects on human beings. Recent activities on the ISS have focused on the unloading of a U.S. cargo craft and the activation of new science experiments.

Commander Andreas Mogensen led the team in unloading the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft, which arrived with nearly 6,500 pounds of science supplies and hardware. Mogensen worked diligently to unpack crew bags and restock the station to ensure that the crew has everything they need for their stay.

One of the most exciting aspects of the current research efforts involves understanding the aging process in space. NASA Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara conducted investigations to gain a deeper understanding of how microgravity affects the aging of human cells. By comparing cell samples cultured in space to those on Earth, scientists hope to identify the characteristics that contribute to accelerated aging in space travelers.

Collaborative experiments between astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Satoshi Furukawa focused on observing how cells respond to the lack of gravity. By studying cell samples inside the Kibo lab, researchers hope to gain insights into space biology and improve treatments for illnesses on Earth.

In addition to these research activities, astronauts also performed essential maintenance and technology tasks. Moghbeli installed computer gear inside the Combustion Integrated Rack to facilitate safe research on fuels and flames in weightlessness, while Furukawa routed cables for ongoing equipment maintenance.

With each passing day, new discoveries are being made on the International Space Station, bringing us closer to a greater understanding of the mysteries of space and its impact on human life.

Въпроси и Отговори

1. What is the International Space Station?

The International Space Station (ISS) is a large spacecraft in orbit around the Earth that serves as a research laboratory and spaceport for international collaboration in space exploration. It was launched in 1998 and has been continuously occupied by rotating crews of astronauts and cosmonauts from around the world since 2000.

2. How does microgravity affect human beings?

Microgravity, or the condition of experiencing very weak gravity, has been found to have various effects on human beings. These include changes to muscle mass and bone density, impacts on the cardiovascular system, and alterations in the behavior of cells and other biological processes.

3. What are some ongoing research projects on the International Space Station?

Ongoing research projects on the International Space Station include studies on aging in space, understanding how cells respond to microgravity, the effects of space travel on the immune system, and experiments on plant growth in space. These projects aim to expand our knowledge of space and improve life on Earth.