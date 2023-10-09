Градски живот

наука

Откриването на дървена конструкция на половин милион години хвърля светлина върху ранната човешка технология

ByВики Ставропулу

Октомври 9, 2023
A recent archaeological discovery in Zambia has provided robust evidence for the earliest known use of wood technology, dating back 476,000 years. The excavation at Kalambo Falls unearthed a well-preserved wooden structure, along with various artifacts. This finding challenges the perception that early humans were technologically primitive, highlighting their ability to source and shape wood with tools.

The discovery at Kalambo Falls sheds light on the sustainable use of materials during the Early Stone Age. With wood being a perishable material, the exceptional preservation conditions at the site allowed researchers to obtain direct proof of its intentional use by early hominins. This finding transforms our understanding of the history of wood technology and reveals the extent to which early humans interacted with this versatile material.

In the past, the minds of early hominins were often considered limited compared to modern humans. However, this discovery emphasizes their impressive understanding of the materials around them and their care for the environment. The intentionally-shaped wooden structure at Kalambo Falls can be seen as an example of design, technology, and creativity, using what would be considered a “green technology” today.

The use of wood as a construction material offers sustainability benefits that modern materials lack. Unlike materials that are nearly indestructible and contribute to climate change, wood is a perishable and renewable resource. While there are risks associated with using wood, such as fire and decay, appropriate construction practices can mitigate these risks.

This discovery challenges the notion of progress in human history as a linear advancement towards modernity. It highlights the ingenuity and sophistication of our ancient ancestors and encourages a reevaluation of the value of “backward technologies” in benefiting the environment and the planet.

