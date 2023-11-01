Въздействието на свръхмасивните черни дупки: разкриване на скритата химия на галактиките

New observations from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) have shed light on the profound influence of supermassive black holes on the chemical composition of galaxies. This groundbreaking study provides a deeper understanding of the intricate relationship between black holes and galactic evolution.

Previously, it was well-established that active supermassive black holes could induce significant changes in their host galaxies by dispersing interstellar gas. However, limitations in measurement techniques, such as the compact size of black holes, their great distance from Earth, and the obscuring effects of galactic dust, impeded a comprehensive investigation into the chemical makeup of the gas surrounding these black holes.

In this recent study, an international team of researchers harnessed the power of ALMA to observe the central region of Messier 77, a galaxy situated 51.4 million light-years away in the constellation Cetus. With ALMA’s exceptional spatial resolution and a novel machine-learning analysis technique, the team successfully mapped the distribution of 23 molecules within the galaxy.

The results of this survey provide the first unbiased depiction of the distribution of all detected molecules. Remarkably, the observations reveal that molecules like carbon monoxide (CO), commonly found in galaxies, appear to break down along the path of the bipolar jets extending from the black hole. Conversely, the concentrations of distinct molecules, such as an isomer of hydrogen cyanide (HCN) and the cyanide radical (CN), increase.

These findings serve as direct evidence that supermassive black holes not only shape the overall structure of their host galaxies but also profoundly impact their chemical composition. Understanding these chemical processes is crucial for unraveling the full extent of galactic evolution.

Source: The Astrophysical Journal (DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ace4c7)

FAQ

Q: What is ALMA?

A: The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) is a ground-based facility that enables precise observations in the millimeter/submillimeter regime. It consists of 66 high-precision antennas spread across extensive distances and is a collaboration between Europe, the United States, Japan, and Chile.

Q: How do supermassive black holes influence galaxies?

A: Supermassive black holes have a significant impact on galaxies by heating up and dispersing interstellar gas. This process can alter the chemical composition of galaxies and shape their overall structure.

Q: What were the key findings of the ALMA observations?

A: The ALMA observations revealed that along the bipolar jets emanating from the supermassive black hole, common molecules like carbon monoxide (CO) appeared to break down. At the same time, distinctive molecules such as an isomer of hydrogen cyanide (HCN) and the cyanide radical (CN) increased in concentration.

Q: Why is understanding the chemical composition of galaxies important?

A: Studying the chemical composition of galaxies provides crucial insights into the underlying processes driving galactic evolution. It helps scientists uncover how supermassive black holes influence and shape the properties of their host galaxies.