New Research Points to Chinese Space Junk as the Cause of a Mysterious Impact on the Moon

A piece of debris crashed into the far side of the moon last year, leaving scientists puzzled. However, recent research has shed light on the mystery, indicating that the object was likely a Chinese booster rocket. The research conducted by scientists from the University of Arizona, California Institute of Technology, Project Pluto, and the Planetary Science Institute suggests that the object, known as WE0913A, is part of a Chinese Long March rocket body from the Chang’e 5-T1 mission launched in 2014.

One of the intriguing aspects of the impact is the unusual twin crater left behind. The researchers propose that this double-crater formation was caused by a rocket booster, which impacted the moon in March 2022. Their reasoning is based on the observation that the object did not wobble as it descended to the lunar surface but instead rotated in a stable rolling tumble. This suggests that the rocket stage was counterbalanced with an additional payload to maintain its stability.

The team’s analysis also indicates that the undisclosed payload, likely attached to the front of the rocket stage, played a significant role in its rotation and stability. However, the exact nature of this payload remains a mystery, and the researchers do not expect to uncover its purpose or identity.

In addition to providing insights into the origin and nature of the crash, this research highlights the importance of tracking and understanding space debris. As the presence of human-made objects increases in space, it becomes crucial to monitor and manage the potential risks they pose to both manned and unmanned space missions.

Често задавани въпроси:

Q: What caused the mysterious impact on the moon?

A: Recent research suggests that the impact was caused by a Chinese booster rocket known as WE0913A.

Q: Why is this impact significant?

A: The impact is significant because it left behind an unusual twin crater formation, indicating the involvement of a large rocket stage.

Q: What evidence supports the theory that the object was a Chinese rocket?

A: Researchers mapped the object’s trajectory using ground-based telescopes and concluded that it is part of a Chinese Long March rocket body from the Chang’e 5-T1 mission.

Q: What was the undisclosed payload attached to the rocket stage?

A: The exact nature and purpose of the undisclosed payload remain unknown.

Въпрос: Какви са последиците от това изследване?

A: This research highlights the importance of monitoring and managing space debris to mitigate potential risks to future space missions.