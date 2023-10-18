Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Разбиране на скорошната дейност на калдерата Long Valley

ByМамфо Бреша

Октомври 18, 2023
Разбиране на скорошната дейност на калдерата Long Valley

Scientists have been monitoring the Long Valley Caldera in California’s Eastern Sierra Nevada mountains for several decades due to ongoing seismic activity and ground deformation. The caldera, which is a dormant supervolcano, experienced a violent eruption 760,000 years ago. To determine the cause of the recent activity, researchers from Caltech conducted a detailed study of the underground structure of the caldera.

Using advanced imaging techniques, the researchers were able to create high-resolution images of the Earth’s crust up to 10 kilometers below the caldera. These images revealed that the recent seismic activity is a result of fluids and gases being released as the area cools down and settles. The cooling process can cause earthquakes and small eruptions, although it is not an indication of an imminent supervolcanic eruption.

The study showed that the magma chamber beneath the caldera is covered by a hardened lid of crystallized rock, formed as the liquid magma cools and solidifies. This indicates that the magma chamber is not currently under significant pressure, further suggesting that a supervolcanic eruption is unlikely in the near future.

While the recent activity is not cause for immediate concern, it is important for scientists to continue monitoring the Long Valley Caldera to better understand the processes occurring beneath the surface. This research provides valuable insight into the behavior of supervolcanoes and may contribute to the development of early warning systems for potential eruptions.

Източници:
– Научен напредък (2023). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adi9878

By Мамфо Бреша

Свързани Post

наука

Кварцови нанокристали, открити в горната атмосфера на екзопланета

Октомври 18, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Брашно от ледени скали: Подобряване на водопоглъщането за гренландското земеделие

Октомври 18, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

Годишното събитие предлага безплатно гледане на Луната с телескоп в изключителни детайли

Октомври 18, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Кварцови нанокристали, открити в горната атмосфера на екзопланета

Октомври 18, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Брашно от ледени скали: Подобряване на водопоглъщането за гренландското земеделие

Октомври 18, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Годишното събитие предлага безплатно гледане на Луната с телескоп в изключителни детайли

Октомври 18, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Стабилност и откриваемост на Exomoons в орбита HIP 41378 f

Октомври 18, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари