Течът на охлаждаща течност от космическата станция повдига въпроси относно руския хардуер

A recent incident involving a coolant leak from a radiator attached to the International Space Station (ISS) has highlighted concerns about the integrity of Russian hardware. During a spacewalk by Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, a bubble of coolant spewed out of a backup radiator on Russia’s Nauka laboratory module. Although the cosmonauts were not in immediate danger, they were instructed to leave the area for safety reasons.

The coolant leak is the latest in a series of incidents involving Russian hardware attached to the ISS. In 2022, a Soyuz spacecraft docked to the station experienced a leak caused by a micrometeorite strike, according to Russian officials. Shortly after, a Russian Progress freighter also began leaking coolant, again attributed to an external impact. Now, with the third incident, questions are being raised about the reliability of Russian equipment.

Despite these concerns, NASA is maintaining that operations on the ISS are continuing as usual. Delayed spacewalks have been rescheduled, and NASA astronauts are still scheduled to venture outside the space station. The incident has prompted additional scrutiny of the hardware, but no immediate changes to operations have been made.

The leaking radiator on the Nauka module was added to the ISS in 2010 during a spacewalk by Roscosmos. The module itself joined the ISS in July 2021, expanding its capabilities. The backup radiator leak did not cause any disruptions to ISS operations, as the main radiator was still functioning properly.

As investigations into the coolant leak continue, engineers are reviewing data to determine the cause of the incident. It remains to be seen what steps will be taken to address the underlying issues and ensure the ongoing safety of the space station and its crew.

