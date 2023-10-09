Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Блокирането на молекулата на имунната контролна точка показва обещание за лечение на агресивен рак в детска възраст

ByГабриел Бота

Октомври 9, 2023
Блокирането на молекулата на имунната контролна точка показва обещание за лечение на агресивен рак в детска възраст

A recent study conducted by researchers from Cima and the Clínica Universidad de Navarra, in collaboration with the international cooperative group Diffuse Midline Glioma (DMG-ACT), has shown that blocking an immune checkpoint molecule could potentially reduce tumors and prolong survival in animal models of the most aggressive childhood cancer. The research, which took place at the Cancer Center Clínica Universidad de Navarra, focused on diffuse intrinsic stem glioma (DIPG), an aggressive brain stem tumor and the leading cause of death related to pediatric cancer.

Immunotherapy has proven to be a viable option for many types of cancer, but classical inhibitors have not been effective in treating DIPGs. However, the researchers discovered that the TIM-3 immune checkpoint molecule is highly expressed in both the tumor cells and the DIPG microenvironment. By inhibiting TIM-3, they were able to promote a proinflammatory tumor microenvironment that enhances the antitumor immune response.

The inhibition of TIM-3 led to increased long-term survival in experimental models, suggesting that it could be a potential therapeutic target for clinical trials in DIPG patients. This groundbreaking research offers hope for finding effective treatments for this aggressive childhood cancer.

The study was supported by funding from various public and private organizations, including the European Research Council, ChadTough-Defeat DIPG Foundation, Spanish Association Against Cancer, Vicky’s Dream, Adey Foundation, ACS Foundation, and the Pablo Ugarte Association.

Overall, this research highlights the potential of immunotherapy and the importance of identifying target molecules to improve treatment outcomes for patients with DIPG.

Sources: Cancer Cell journal, Cima University of Navarra

By Габриел Бота

Свързани Post

наука

Учените откриват доказателства за джинджифилов пигмент във вкаменени жаби

Октомври 10, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Мисията Psyche на НАСА: Изследване на богат на метал астероид

Октомври 10, 2023 Робърт Андрю
наука

Астрофизиците използват космическия телескоп James Webb, за да изследват летлива звезда

Октомври 10, 2023 Мамфо Бреша

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Учените откриват доказателства за джинджифилов пигмент във вкаменени жаби

Октомври 10, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Мисията Psyche на НАСА: Изследване на богат на метал астероид

Октомври 10, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Астрофизиците използват космическия телескоп James Webb, за да изследват летлива звезда

Октомври 10, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Подготовка за римския космически телескоп Нанси Грейс на НАСА: използване на научната общност за максимизиране на научния потенциал

Октомври 10, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари