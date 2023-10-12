Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Мисията на НАСА Psyche Asteroid се забави поради лошото време

ByГабриел Бота

Октомври 12, 2023
Мисията на НАСА Psyche Asteroid се забави поради лошото време

The launch of NASA’s Psyche asteroid mission has been postponed to Friday morning due to inclement weather. Originally scheduled to launch on Thursday, the mission’s launch window was delayed to account for storms coming in from the Gulf of Mexico. The decision was made after a prelaunch press briefing on Wednesday revealed bleak weather predictions for Thursday morning, with only a 20% chance of favorable conditions.

Arlena Moses, launch weather officer with the U.S. Space Force, explained the concerns regarding the stormy weather and strong winds expected in the area. The mission teams decided to delay the launch until Friday, with a 50% chance of favorable conditions. Saturday also presents a backup opportunity with similar launch conditions. The decision to delay may also be influenced by the limitations of the Falcon Heavy rocket, as it has limited launch recycle attempts before requiring maintenance.

The Psyche mission aims to explore a metal asteroid of the same name located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the exposed core of a protoplanet, and this mission will help gather more information about its composition. The launch window for the mission extends until October 25, allowing multiple opportunities for a successful launch.

Източник: Не е предоставен

By Габриел Бота

Свързани Post

наука

Драматично слънчево затъмнение ще бъде видимо в САЩ и части от Канада

Октомври 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

Изригване на гейзера Old Faithful и неговия микробен дом

Октомври 13, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Физиците от университета Райс демонстрират преплитане на топологични и манипулируеми квантови състояния

Октомври 13, 2023 Робърт Андрю

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Драматично слънчево затъмнение ще бъде видимо в САЩ и части от Канада

Октомври 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Изригване на гейзера Old Faithful и неговия микробен дом

Октомври 13, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Физиците от университета Райс демонстрират преплитане на топологични и манипулируеми квантови състояния

Октомври 13, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Слайсерът, комбиниран с масив от лещи за екзопланетна спектроскопия (SCALES) и неговият потенциал за директно характеризиране на екзопланети

Октомври 13, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари