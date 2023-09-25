Мистериозни приказни кръгове, открити в пустините на три континента

A comprehensive global assessment has revealed that fairy circles, mysterious barren patches of ground that dot the deserts of Namibia and Australia, are more widespread than previously believed. These circular, barren “pavements” appear in desert regions and are characterized by dry, naked earth surrounded by low grassy vegetation. The assessment identified 263 sites across three continents, including countries such as Namibia, Australia, Sahel, Madagascar, and Middle-West Asia. Led by environmental scientist Emilio Guirado of the University of Alicante in Spain, the study offers valuable insights into the ecology and biogeography of these intriguing vegetation patterns.

The cause of fairy circles remains uncertain, although the suggestion that termites play a role has been extensively discussed. However, recent research and ancient knowledge suggest that the tiny insects may indeed be involved. Another hypothesis states that the circles help vegetation optimize scarce water resources. However, the disparity in drainage patterns between Namibia and Australia adds complexity to this theory. The idea that other plant species release toxins was also considered but has since been ruled out.

The study addressed the challenge of accessing these inhospitable regions for research by utilizing drone and satellite imagery. The researchers conducted a systematic survey using high-resolution satellite imagery and employed machine learning to analyze over half a million plots of land worldwide. The analysis identified 263 locations with fairy-circle-like vegetation patterns, expanding the known distribution to new countries and continents such as the Sahel, Western Sahara, Horn of Africa, Madagascar, Southwest Asia, and Central and Southwest Australia.

The researchers found common features among all the fairy circle sites, including a dry and arid desert environment, high temperatures, high precipitation seasonality, nutrient-poor soil, and a high sand content. Moreover, the study discovered that areas with fairy rings exhibit more stable vegetation productivity over time compared to surrounding areas without fairy rings. This information will aid in narrowing down the cause of these enigmatic formations by identifying region-specific factors that contribute to their emergence.

The global atlas produced by this study not only expands our understanding of the biogeography of fairy circles but also enables future research on the functional implications of these vegetation patterns. Understanding the mechanisms underlying fairy circles is essential for studying ecosystem stability and their resilience to climate change.

