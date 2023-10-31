НАСА разкри зловещ вулканичен обект с форма на череп в пустинята Сахара

In a chilling display of nature’s artistry, NASA has revealed an eerie photograph of a skull-like structure looming within a colossal volcanic pit in Chad. This bone-chilling image, taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station on February 12, showcases the creepy “skull” resting in the heart of the Trou au Natron, also known as Doon Orei, a 3,300-foot-wide volcanic caldera.

The unsettling visage is comprised of natron, cinder cones, and shadows. Natron, a distinctive white substance, generates the color of the skull’s mouth, nose, and left cheek. It is a naturally occurring mixture of sodium carbonate decahydrate, sodium bicarbonate, sodium chloride, and sodium sulfate. Meanwhile, the eyes and nose hole consist of cinder cones, which are steep conical hills formed around volcanic vents, towering above the surrounding landscape. The skull’s ominous shape is further accentuated by the shadow cast by the crater’s rim.

While Trou au Natron appears desolate and devoid of life today, it was once a bustling glacial lake approximately 14,000 years ago. Fossils of sea snails and plankton were discovered beneath its natron-covered floor during the 1960s, suggesting a previous aquatic ecosystem. Moreover, algal fossils dating back 120,000 years were identified during a subsequent expedition in 2015. Surprisingly, Trou au Natron is considered one of the newer volcanic features in the Tibesti Massif, even though the surrounding volcanoes are likely much older.

Q: What is natron?

A: Natron is a naturally occurring salty mixture composed of sodium carbonate decahydrate, sodium bicarbonate, sodium chloride, and sodium sulfate.

Въпрос: Какво представляват пепелните конуси?

A: Cinder cones are steep conical hills formed around volcanic vents, which rise above the surrounding terrain.

Q: Where is Trou au Natron located?

A: Trou au Natron, also known as Doon Orei, is situated in the Sahara Desert, specifically within the Tibesti Massif in Chad.

Q: Is Trou au Natron volcanic activity still ongoing?

A: While Trou au Natron itself is not currently active, it is located near Tarso Toussidé, which houses a potentially active stratovolcano.