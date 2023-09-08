Градски живот

NASA’s Asteroid Mission Leads to Unintended Consequences

ByМамфо Бреша

Септември 8, 2023
NASA’s attempt to adjust the orbit of an asteroid has had unexpected results. The agency intentionally crashed its Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft (DART) into an asteroid called Dimorphos, located approximately 6.8 million miles away from Earth. While the operation was successful in altering the asteroid’s orbit, an unforeseen consequence emerged: Dimorphos’ course around its parent asteroid has been shrinking.

DART’s purpose is to change the trajectory or speed at which asteroids orbit by colliding with them. In the case of Dimorphos, NASA used DART’s momentum of 14,000 miles per hour to modify its orbit around its parent asteroid, Didymos. The impact occurred on September 26, 2022, and by October 11, NASA confirmed that the asteroid’s orbit had been shortened by 32 minutes.

However, the impact had even more significant effects than expected. Jonathan Swift, a high school teacher at California’s Thatcher School, and his students used the school’s observatory to observe DART’s results. They discovered that Dimorphos’ orbit was shrinking even further. One month after the collision, Dimorphos was circling Didymos two minutes faster than immediately after the impact.

This unexpected behavior has caught the attention of astronomers, who are now working to understand why Dimorphos is behaving this way. One proposed explanation is that the asteroid is tumbling chaotically after losing its tidal lock, which previously kept its orbit stable. To gather more information about Dimorphos’ movement and behavior, the upcoming European Space Agency mission, Hera, will conduct a close-up survey of the crater created by DART’s impact. Additionally, Hera will obtain more accurate measurements of mass and composition for both Dimorphos and Didymos.

These findings will provide valuable insights into how asteroids behave in space and may help in developing future strategies to protect Earth from potential asteroid collisions.

Source: NASA, NewScientist, American Astronomical Society

