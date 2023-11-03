New Asteroid Named in Honor of Egyptian Scientist Ramy Al Maarry

Photo credit: Khalifa University.

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) recently announced that an asteroid previously known as 2002 CZ has been officially renamed Al Maarry (357148) in honor of Mohamed Ramy Al Maarry, an Egyptian scientist renowned for his remarkable contributions to planetary science and cometary geology. This recognition serves to inspire young Arab scientists, according to Al Maarry.

As an associate professor of planetary science and the director of the Space and Planetary Science Centre at Khalifa University of Science and Technology, Al Maarry has not only spearheaded groundbreaking research but also played a crucial role in key international space missions. He is currently scheduled to participate in the United Arab Emirates’ upcoming space mission to investigate seven bodies in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter in 2028. This mission aims to unravel essential information about ice asteroids and their implications for the formation of our solar system.

Al Maarry’s dedication to his field is evident through his extensive research methodologies, which involve modeling, data analysis, laboratory work, and comparative planetology, predominantly through fieldwork. With over 16 years of experience in planetary science and comet research, he has contributed significantly to cutting-edge space missions, including NASA’s New Horizons and the UAE’s lunar mission. Additionally, Al Maarry will be part of the upcoming ESA ExoMars Rover mission, the Comet Interceptor project, and the planetary defense mission known as Hera.

This well-deserved recognition highlights the international contributions made by scientists outside of the United States and Europe. The asteroid Al Maarry, previously known as 2002 CZ, is located in the inner asteroid belt, approximately 300 million kilometers away from the Sun. It follows an orbit around the Sun every three and a half years, with its closest approach predicted to occur on August 11, 2024. The discovery of the asteroid in February 2002 was a collaborative effort between the German Aerospace Center in Berlin and the Department of Astronomy and Astronomical Observatory at Padova University.

Често задавани въпроси (често задавани въпроси)

What is the significance of renaming an asteroid after Ramy Al Maarry?

Renaming the asteroid after Ramy Al Maarry is a testament to his noteworthy contributions to planetary science and cometary geology. It serves as recognition for his extensive research efforts and dedication to advancing our understanding of the solar system.

What missions has Ramy Al Maarry been involved in?

Ramy Al Maarry has played a crucial role in various international space missions, including NASA’s New Horizons, the lunar mission of the United Arab Emirates, the upcoming ESA ExoMars Rover mission, the Comet Interceptor project, and the planetary defense mission Hera.

Why is the upcoming UAE space mission significant?

The upcoming UAE space mission aims to investigate seven bodies in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The mission seeks to uncover valuable information about ice asteroids, shedding light on the formation of our solar system. Ramy Al Maarry will be participating in this mission, representing Khalifa University.