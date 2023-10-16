Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

НАСА откри астероид, който се приближава до Земята

ByРобърт Андрю

Октомври 16, 2023
НАСА откри астероид, който се приближава до Земята

NASA has recently announced the upcoming closest approach of Asteroid 2023 TT8 to Earth. Traveling at an astonishing speed of 28,525 kilometers per hour, this asteroid is expected to make its closest approach today, passing by at a distance of approximately 2.2 million kilometers. Although it is not large enough to cause panic, it could still potentially cause some damage if it were to crash into Earth. For example, in 2013, a similar 59-foot asteroid exploded over the city of Chelyabinsk in Russia, resulting in damage to thousands of buildings and injuring over a thousand people.

Asteroid 2023 TT8 is part of the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are space rocks that cross Earth’s orbit with semi-major axes larger than Earth’s. This particular asteroid has never made a close approach in history and is not expected to make another one in the near future. Its discovery and trajectory have been closely monitored by NASA’s advanced ground and space-based telescopes, such as the NEOWISE telescope, Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), Pans-STARRS1, and Catalina Sky Survey. These telescopes and observatories play a crucial role in studying asteroids and predicting their potential close approaches to Earth.

In addition to tracking asteroids, NASA also has ongoing missions to study these celestial bodies in further detail. The recently launched Psyche mission is part of NASA’s Discovery missions, aimed at studying an asteroid called 16 Psyche. This asteroid is particularly fascinating because it is made up of gold, silver, and nickel deposits, potentially with a value of $10 quadrillion – worth more than the entire Earth’s economy. By orbiting 16 Psyche for 21 months, NASA hopes to gain insights into the formation of metal core asteroids and planets, which will also provide valuable information about the origins of our own planet.

Източници:

– Търсене в база данни за малки тела на НАСА
– Изходна статия

By Робърт Андрю

Свързани Post

наука

Въздействието на иновациите на Университета на Колорадо Боулдър върху икономиката

Октомври 17, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Проектът PAVER на ESA има за цел да създаде годни за движение повърхности на Луната

Октомври 17, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Ефектите от удвоените нива на кислород върху живите същества: Очарователен сценарий

Октомври 17, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Въздействието на иновациите на Университета на Колорадо Боулдър върху икономиката

Октомври 17, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Проектът PAVER на ESA има за цел да създаде годни за движение повърхности на Луната

Октомври 17, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Ефектите от удвоените нива на кислород върху живите същества: Очарователен сценарий

Октомври 17, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Училището за устойчивост Doerr лансира Mineral-X: напредък на минната индустрия към чиста енергия

Октомври 17, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари