Най-старата дървена конструкция, откривана някога, сочи към напреднали предци

Archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery at Kalambo Falls in Zambia, unearthing the oldest wooden structure ever found, dating back at least 476,000 years. This finding suggests that our ancestors were more advanced than previously believed. The wooden structure, believed to be a platform, walkway, or raised dwelling, was exceptionally well-preserved and showcases evidence of stone tools being used to join two large logs together. A collection of wooden tools, including a wedge and a digging stick, were also discovered at the site.

This discovery challenges the notion that our ancestors were nomadic, as the structure appears to be a permanent dwelling near the waterfalls. The presence of a perennial source of water suggests that our relatives had the capability to plan and construct permanent structures. The study’s lead author, archaeologist Larry Barham, emphasizes that the finding demonstrates the transformative abilities and abstract thinking of our ancestors. He suggests that they used their intelligence, imagination, and skills to create something that had never previously existed.

The high level of water at Kalambo Falls is believed to have preserved the wooden structure over the centuries. Luminescence dating, a new method used by the researchers, revealed the age of the structure and confirmed that it predates the evolution of Homo sapiens. Previous wooden structures dated back around 9,000 years, making this discovery of great significance in understanding the capabilities of our early ancestors.

This finding highlights the cognitive abilities of our ancestors, including planning, visualization, and the ability to create complex structures. It challenges previous assumptions about the capabilities and lifestyles of early humans. While further research is needed to fully understand the purpose and function of the structure, it is clear that our ancestors possessed the capability for advanced thinking and problem-solving.

Източници:

– Природа (списание)