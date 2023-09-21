Why Mitochondrial DNA is Passed Down from Mothers

A recent study published in Nature Genetics has shed light on the reason why mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) is mainly passed down from mothers to their offspring. Mitochondria, known as the powerhouses of cells, produce the energy needed for cellular functions. This organelle is entirely made from the genetic recipe found in a mother’s DNA, while a father’s mtDNA plays no role.

Research conducted on human sperm cells found no intact mtDNA before fertilization, indicating that male mtDNA is absent within the mitochondria. The authors of the study concluded that human spermatozoa are devoid of mtDNA and that the mitochondrial genome is mostly inherited from the mother in mammals.

One possible explanation for this phenomenon is the higher mutation rate of the mitochondrial genome compared to the nuclear genome. During cell division, mitochondria are distributed randomly among daughter cells, which can lead to some cells receiving inadequate mitochondria. This can result in increased mutations and splits in mtDNA. Sperm cells have a limited lifespan and must consume large amounts of energy to reach an egg for fertilization. The presence of mtDNA in sperm cells could accumulate mutations due to their rapid energy consumption.

In contrast, egg cells do not rely on their own mitochondria for energy. They obtain energy from neighboring cells, which allows them to preserve healthy mtDNA to pass on to future generations. This explains why maternal inheritance of mtDNA is prevalent.

While this study provides insights into the maternal inheritance of mtDNA, it does not explain rare cases where mtDNA transmission appears to come from both parents. However, these findings can aid in understanding fertility disorders that can be passed down through eggs or sperm. Furthermore, recent advancements in mitochondrial replacement therapy have allowed for the birth of children with DNA from three different people, highlighting the potential for targeted mutations and genetic diseases. Despite the vital role of mtDNA in life, there is still much to learn about its origins and functions.

Sources: Nature Genetics