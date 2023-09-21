Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Учените от ISRO работят за съживяването на спускаемия апарат и марсохода на Chandrayaan-3

ByРобърт Андрю

Септември 21, 2023
Учените от ISRO работят за съживяването на спускаемия апарат и марсохода на Chandrayaan-3

ISRO scientists are working diligently to revive the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 after a 15-day slumber. The team will attempt to perform a “reboot” of the modules on September 21 and 22 during the lunar dawn. By orienting the solar panels to receive sunlight at dawn and leaving the batteries charged, there is hope that the equipment will come back to life once the sun rises.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath expressed optimism, stating, “We can only hope to see the equipment back to life on September 22.” If successful, the instruments on board Vikram and Pragyan could survive the extreme low temperatures of lunar night and continue collecting data for an additional 14 days.

In the best-case scenario, the lander and rover will be commanded to bring the systems back to life, allowing the rover to resume movement on the lunar surface and the equipment on the lander to collect data once again.

This effort is seen as an opportunity to extend the mission’s success further and gather more valuable information from the lunar surface. The scientists at ISRO are working tirelessly to ensure the revival of the instruments, which could significantly contribute to our understanding of the moon.

Източници:
– ISRO Chairman S Somanath
– ISRO officials

By Робърт Андрю

Свързани Post

наука

Бъдещето на Международната космическа станция: НАСА планира контролирано излизане от орбита

Септември 22, 2023 Робърт Андрю
наука

ISRO се готви да възобнови комуникацията със спускаемия апарат Chandrayaan-3

Септември 22, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Isro очаква потвърждение на сигнала от Vikram Lander, докато слънчевата светлина се връща към Южния полюс на Луната

Септември 22, 2023 Робърт Андрю

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Бъдещето на Международната космическа станция: НАСА планира контролирано излизане от орбита

Септември 22, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

ISRO се готви да възобнови комуникацията със спускаемия апарат Chandrayaan-3

Септември 22, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Isro очаква потвърждение на сигнала от Vikram Lander, докато слънчевата светлина се връща към Южния полюс на Луната

Септември 22, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Астрономите откриват въглероден диоксид на луната на Юпитер Европа, което предполага потенциална обитаемост

Септември 22, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари