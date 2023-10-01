Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Космическият кораб Aditya L1 на Isro избягва влиянието на Земята и се подготвя за мисия на Венера

ByМамфо Бреша

Октомври 1, 2023
Космическият кораб Aditya L1 на Isro избягва влиянието на Земята и се подготвя за мисия на Венера

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) recently announced that its Aditya L1 spacecraft has successfully traveled over 9.2 lakh kilometers from Earth, escaping the sphere of Earth’s influence. Aditya L1 is the first Indian space-based observatory designed to study the Sun from a halo orbit around the first Sun-Earth Lagrangian point (L1), located approximately 1.5 million km from Earth.

By reaching L1, Aditya L1 will be able to continuously observe the Sun without the interference of eclipses or occultation, enabling scientists to study solar activities and their impact on space weather in real-time. The data collected by Aditya L1 will help in understanding the sequence of processes that lead to solar eruptive events.

While Isro is monitoring the progress of Aditya L1 towards its destination, the organization is also gearing up for its Venus mission, named ‘Shukrayaan’, which is planned for launch in December next year. The Venus mission aims to study the brightest planet in the solar system and its unique features, such as its thick atmosphere with 100 times the atmospheric pressure of Earth and its unknown surface characteristics. The mission will utilize orbital maneuvers in 2025 and subsequent years when Earth and Venus are aligned in such a way that the spacecraft can be placed in Venus’ orbit using minimal propellant.

Previous missions to Venus include the European Space Agency’s Venus Express, which orbited the planet from 2006 to 2016, and Japan’s Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter, which has been orbiting Venus since 2016. Additionally, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has made multiple flybys of Venus.

Източници:

– Исро

– Индийска национална научна академия

– Европейска космическа агенция

– НАСА

By Мамфо Бреша

Свързани Post

наука

Нови прозрения за древните галактики: Пренаписване на книга с космически правила

Октомври 2, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

Огромен астероид, който се приближава до Земята, предизвиква безпокойство

Октомври 2, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

НАСА отлага астероидната мисия на Психе с една седмица

Октомври 2, 2023 Мамфо Бреша

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Нови прозрения за древните галактики: Пренаписване на книга с космически правила

Октомври 2, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Огромен астероид, който се приближава до Земята, предизвиква безпокойство

Октомври 2, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

НАСА отлага астероидната мисия на Психе с една седмица

Октомври 2, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Изпаряването наистина ли е по-безопасен вариант от пушенето?

Октомври 2, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари