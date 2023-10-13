Странни явления по време на слънчеви затъмнения

The upcoming partial solar eclipse on October 14th will be visible across North, Central, and South America. In some regions, it will even be an annular solar eclipse, commonly known as a “ring of fire” eclipse. While this eclipse won’t completely block out the sun, the moon will still cover up to 90% of the sun’s disk, creating a spectacular sight. But along with the visual spectacle, solar eclipses bring about some strange phenomena that might surprise you.

One of these phenomena is known as “Baily’s beads.” If you observe a total or annular solar eclipse safely with the proper eye protection, you may notice a sliver of light around the moon’s edge, appearing like a beaded necklace. Named after astronomer Francis Baily, who first described the effect in 1836, this phenomenon is caused by sunlight interacting with the moon’s uneven surface.

During a solar eclipse, solar prominences or filaments may also become visible. These are enormous structures made of plasma and magnetic fields that rise from the sun’s surface. Normally, they cannot be seen from Earth, but during an eclipse, they may appear behind the moon, resembling petals on a flower.

One of the more noticeable effects of a solar eclipse is the rapid drop in temperature. As the moon covers the sun, temperatures can quickly decrease by 5 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit (2.8 to 5.6 degrees Celsius). Sometimes, the temperature drop can be even more dramatic. Additionally, there is often a change in wind direction during an eclipse, with the wind dying down before the eclipse and picking up in a different direction afterward.

Animals can also be affected by solar eclipses. The sudden darkness in the middle of the day can confuse them, causing birds to return to their roost, cows and horses to bed down, and crepuscular creatures like cicadas and crickets to start chirping their evening song.

Solar eclipses can even have an impact on radio wave frequencies. Scientists believe that the interaction between the sun and Earth’s ionosphere, which fluctuates due to solar flares and storms, may be responsible for the interference with radio waves during eclipses.

Interestingly, even microorganisms may be affected by the unusual vibes of a solar eclipse. A study conducted during a total eclipse in India found that bacteria on petri dishes displayed changes in size and shape during the peak of the eclipse.

During an annular eclipse, shadows on the ground will have a pinhole effect, creating small crescents of light. These shadows can be incredibly beautiful and create a unique visual experience. In addition, if you pay attention to solid-colored surfaces moments before a total eclipse reaches totality, you may notice wavy stripes of light and dark known as “shadow bands.” These bands are still not fully understood but have been observed for centuries.

Lastly, during a total eclipse, it is possible to see stars and planets in the sky that are usually not visible during the day. This phenomenon provides a rare opportunity for stargazing during daylight hours.

Solar eclipses are not only visually stunning events but also provide a chance to witness and experience some truly extraordinary phenomena. So, mark your calendars for October 14th and prepare to witness a remarkable sight in the sky.

