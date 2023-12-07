NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission successfully returned a valuable sample of rocky material from asteroid Bennu on September 24, 2023. However, the capsule’s landing was marred by a parachute failure caused by a design flaw. According to NASA’s investigation, the failure was due to inconsistent wiring label definitions in the design plans, leading to the improper deployment of the drogue chute.

Originally, the drogue chute was supposed to deploy at 100,000 feet, ensuring a stable descent for about five minutes. At 9,000 feet, it would be cut free, allowing the main chute to take over. But in this case, the drogue was cut free prematurely at 100,000 feet, and the main chute was left to handle the descent alone.

The investigation revealed that imprecise labeling during the spacecraft’s design and construction caused the wiring inconsistency. The word ‘main’ was used on both the signal and receiver sides of the apparatus, but it referred to different components. Consequently, the signal intended to deploy the drogue chute cut the line instead, while the signal to cut the line deployed the drogue.

Although the investigation’s findings are tentative until the capsule hardware is tested, the focus for now is on safely processing and extracting the sample material at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. The team has already collected a substantial amount of material, surpassing the mission’s goal of 60 grams. Preliminary analysis indicates the presence of water-bearing clay and carbon-rich material in the sample, which could provide valuable insights into the origins of life on Earth.

This parachute malfunction is not the first in NASA’s sample return missions. In 2004, the Genesis mission also experienced a drogue chute failure, resulting in a crash and the contamination of some of the collected samples. However, enough samples were preserved to fulfill the mission’s objectives.

By rectifying the parachute design flaw and extracting valuable data from the Bennu sample, NASA aims to enhance our understanding of the geologic diversity of near-Earth objects and shed light on the early solar system’s formation.