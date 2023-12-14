Asteroid 2023 XB12: An Ancient Visitor from Afar

Summary: A newly discovered asteroid, known as Asteroid 2023 XB12, is set to make its first-ever close approach to Earth today. Although large in size, measuring approximately 85 feet in width, the celestial object poses no threat of a collision with our planet. This ancient visitor belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, and its closest approach will bring it within a distance of about 5 million kilometers from Earth.

The Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, named after the monumental 1862 Apollo asteroid, shares the distinction of crossing the orbit of our planet. However, despite being classified as a Near-Earth Asteroid, Asteroid 2023 XB12 will not come into contact with Earth’s surface. With its semi-major axis greater than that of our planet, this ancient space rock will remain a distant observer during its close encounter today.

NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) has identified the asteroid’s projected speed during its approach to be around 17,539 kilometers per hour. While this may seem dizzying, the 85-foot-wide cosmic traveler is not considered a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid, as its size falls below the threshold of 492 feet.

In terms of comparison, Asteroid 2023 XB12 is nearly the size of an aircraft, making it larger than the Chelyabinsk asteroid responsible for significant destruction in 2013. The Chelyabinsk event resulted in the damage of over 7,000 buildings and caused nearly 1,000 injuries. Nevertheless, with no risk of impact, asteroid enthusiasts can observe this intriguing visitor from a safe distance.

After today’s close encounter, Asteroid 2023 XB12 will chart its course away from Earth’s vicinity, with no future predicted interactions in the foreseeable future. Astronomers and scientists will continue to explore and learn from these ancient space rocks, unlocking their secrets and gaining valuable insights into the mysteries of our vast universe.