In a groundbreaking study, researchers from the University of Tsukuba and NIMS have made an intriguing discovery that challenges the long-standing Onsager’s reciprocal theorem. The team has observed a new type of Hall effect where the direction of deflection of current varies based on the flow direction. According to the theorem, such a phenomenon should not be possible, but the researchers found a way to explain it by proposing an unconventional magnetic arrangement.

The Hall effect, also known as anomalous Hall effect, occurs when an electric current passes through a conductor or magnet in the presence of a magnetic field, resulting in a voltage that is perpendicular to both the electric and magnetic field directions. Onsager’s reciprocal theorem states that the deflection direction of electrons remains constant, regardless of the current’s direction in the plane perpendicular to the magnetic field.

In their study, the researchers observed an anisotropic anomalous Hall effect for the first time in a spinel oxide NiCo2O4 thin film with conical magnetic anisotropy. This effect exhibited a dependence on the current’s direction. By considering the symmetry of the observed effect, the team suggested the involvement of a magnetic structure known as a clustered magnetic toroidal quadrupole.

To explain this anomalous Hall effect without contradicting Onsager’s reciprocal theorem, the researchers proposed a physical model. This model successfully accounted for the simultaneous existence of the magnetic toroidal quadrupole and ferromagnetism due to conical magnetic anisotropy.

This discovery opens up a new realm of possibilities in materials science and fundamental physics. It challenges our understanding of magnetic phenomena and raises questions about the limitations of established theorems. Further research is needed to uncover the underlying mechanisms driving this surprising Hall effect. The study’s findings have been published in the prestigious journal Nature Communications.

As scientists continue to investigate this phenomenon, it becomes clear that our knowledge of the Hall effect is far from complete. This research not only expands our understanding of magnetotransport phenomena but also highlights the importance of challenging established theories to discover new scientific frontiers.