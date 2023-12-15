Цэны на нафту падаюць, бо цэны на бензін дасягнулі мінімальнай кропкі перад сезонам адпачынкаў

U.S. crude oil prices experienced a significant decline of 4% on Wednesday, reaching their lowest level since late June. This decline coincided with retail gasoline prices hitting their lowest point since January, just ahead of the holiday shopping and travel season.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January settled at $69.38 a barrel, dropping $2.94 or 4.07%, while the Brent contract for February settled at $74.30 a barrel, declining by $2.90 or 3.76%.

Despite efforts by OPEC+ to boost prices by promising supply cuts in the first quarter of 2024, both U.S. crude and the global benchmark have experienced five consecutive days of decline.

Gasoline prices in the United States have followed the downward trajectory of oil prices, reaching an average of $3.22 per gallon as of Wednesday. This marks the lowest price since January 3, according to AAA. The decrease in oil prices can be attributed to various factors, including an increase in crude production outside of OPEC+, particularly in the United States, and concerns about the Chinese economy.

Adding to uncertainties, Moody’s recently downgraded China’s government credit rating outlook to negative from stable, raising concerns about the future of the country’s oil demand.

Meanwhile, U.S. data on Wednesday showed conflicting signs of demand. Crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels for the week ending December 1, indicating strong demand. However, gasoline inventories rose by 5.4 million barrels, indicating a potential weakening of demand.

There is skepticism among oil traders regarding OPEC+ members’ ability to deliver on promised supply cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day in the first quarter of next year. Various members announced voluntary cuts after failing to reach a unanimous agreement on production targets. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak have attempted to reassure the market, but these reassurances appear to have fallen on deaf ears, according to Tamas Varga, an analyst with PVM Oil Associates.