Па меры росту запазычанасці спажывецкія выдаткі становяцца перашкодай

A sharp decline in consumer spending is posing a significant risk to the U.S. economy, according to economist Carl Weinberg. Consumers have been relying heavily on credit cards to finance their spending, resulting in exorbitant interest rates that have spiraled out of control. This alarming trend is expected to lead to a retrenchment in consumer spending in the coming year.

Weinberg warns that consumers are waking up to the harsh reality of their credit card debt and the burdensome interest rates associated with it. The increased delinquencies on credit cards, as reported by the New York Federal Reserve, indicate that consumers are starting to encounter financial trouble. Although real incomes are beginning to recover, they are not sufficient to cover the mounting debt burdens. The household sector and consumer credit cards are particularly vulnerable, and Weinberg is closely monitoring this potential downside risk.

On the other hand, Monica Defend, head of the Amundi Investment Institute, has a more pessimistic view. She predicts a technical recession in the United States within the first and second quarters of next year. Defend believes that the U.S. consumer, who has been depleting their excess savings, will be hit hard by tightening financial conditions. As consumption slows down and the labor market cools, a recession becomes a more likely outcome.

Despite the U.S. economy achieving a “soft landing” through interest rate hikes, the outlook for 2024 remains uncertain. Strategists caution that the impacts of higher rates may be delayed and unpredictable. Furthermore, the investment stimulus from government initiatives may not be sufficient to overcome the decline in consumption.

The U.S. economy has remained resilient in comparison to other major economies, but the current trajectory of consumer spending raises concerns. As excess savings are depleted and saving rates decline, the ability of the U.S. consumer to sustain previous spending levels becomes increasingly uncertain. The next year will be crucial in determining whether the economy can avoid a recession or face significant Headwinds.