Урад ЗША патрабуе інфармацыі аб Huawei Mate 60 Pro

The United States government is requesting more information about the Huawei Mate 60 Pro, a Chinese smartphone powered by an advanced chip. The device features the new 5G Kirin 9000s processor developed specifically for Huawei. This has raised concerns among industry experts who are unsure how Huawei was able to create the chip given the US restrictions on China’s access to foreign chip technology.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has stated that the US needs more information about the chip’s character and composition to determine if American restrictions on semiconductor exports were bypassed. In 2019, the US government banned software and equipment sales to Huawei and restricted international chipmakers using US-made technology from partnering with Huawei. The inclusion of a custom-built 5G chip would be a significant milestone for Huawei as it continues to face the impact of these restrictions on its device business.

David McQueen, a director at market research firm ABI Research, has commented that the news of Huawei’s chip has generated excitement in China. However, it also raises questions about how Huawei managed to launch the phone with US restrictions in place for the past four years. McQueen further questions how Huawei was able to source all the other components required for a 5G smartphone, such as power amps, switches, and filters.

When Huawei unveiled the Mate 60 Pro, limited information about the chip was provided on its website. The company highlighted improved communication and a more stable network connection but did not detail the specifics of the chip. Consultant firm TechInsights recently conducted an analysis of the Mate 60 Pro and found that the chip’s characteristics are consistent with other Huawei chips, indicating that it may have been developed in-house by Huawei.

Крыніцы:

– CNN