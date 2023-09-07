Жыццё горада

Раскрыты бонус за папярэдні заказ Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. Wonder

ByГабрыэль Бота

Верасень 7, 2023
As the release date for Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the Nintendo Switch draws near, more retailers are unveiling additional bonuses for those who pre-order the game.

In Canada, GameStop is offering a free keychain to customers who pre-order the game for $79.99. The keychain is based on the new power-up in the game that transforms Mario and his friends into elephants. Although the size of the keychain is not specified, it will be modeled after Mario’s transformation.

The offer is valid until October 19th and will be available while supplies last. However, it is unclear if GameStop in the US will be offering a similar deal.

Yesterday, the news broke that Super Mario Bros. Wonder had already claimed the top spot on Amazon’s “best sellers” list. If you’re interested in pre-ordering the game or want more information about the bonuses, check out the Nintendo Life guide.

Do you plan on pre-ordering Super Mario Bros. Wonder? Let us know your thoughts on the elephant Mario keychain in the comments below.

Вызначэнні:
– Pre-order: To reserve and pay for a product before its official release date
– Bonus: An additional item or benefit given to customers as an incentive or reward for purchasing a product
– Power-up: In gaming, an item or ability that enhances a player’s character or performance
– GameStop: A retail store that specializes in video games and gaming-related merchandise
– Nintendo Switch: A popular gaming console produced by Nintendo
– Amazon: An online marketplace where products, including video games, can be purchased

Крыніцы:
– Nintendo Life Guide

