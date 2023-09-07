Жыццё горада

плашчаніца Параўноўвае Baldur's Gate 3 і Starfield: Freedom Vs. Ілюзія выбару

ByМамфо Брэшыа

Верасень 7, 2023
Popular streamer shroud has weighed in on the ongoing debate between two of the year’s biggest releases, Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield. While shroud acknowledges the hype and success of both games, he believes that Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a level of freedom and choice that sets it apart from Bethesda’s space RPG.

In a recent broadcast, shroud discussed his experience with both games. Having spent countless hours playing Starfield during its early access period, he encountered a simple fetch quest that highlighted the game’s limitations. According to shroud, there was no alternative way to complete the quest and the game lacked depth in that moment. This led him to compare it to Baldur’s Gate 3, which he considers to be the game of the decade.

shroud praised the unparalleled degree of freedom in Baldur’s Gate 3, which is rooted in the game’s Dungeons & Dragons-inspired gameplay. He noted that the game rewards players for thinking outside the box and allows them to tackle challenges in different ways. While shroud admitted that there were a couple of instances where his creative approaches didn’t yield the desired results, he still emphasized that Baldur’s Gate 3 offers an unforgettable and remarkable experience.

In contrast, shroud believes that Bethesda games, including Starfield, offer an “illusion of choice” rather than true freedom. He suggests that the choices presented in Bethesda games are often superficial and don’t have a significant impact on the overall gameplay experience.

Based on shroud’s endorsement, fans expressed their interest in playing Baldur’s Gate 3 and echoed his sentiment that it is a masterpiece that everyone should experience.

