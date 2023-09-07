Жыццё горада

Як паведамляецца, Rockstar Games выкарыстоўвае пірацкае праграмнае забеспячэнне для выдалення DRM з некаторых гульняў у Steam

ByРоберт Эндру

Верасень 7, 2023
In a surprising turn of events, it has been reported that Rockstar Games, known for their strong stance against game cheats and reverse engineering, has been using pirated software cracks to remove DRM from their own games sold on Steam. This information came to light when GTA content creator Vadim M. shared a video demonstrating how Rockstar incorporated a crack for its Manhunt and Max Payne 2 games on Steam to bypass anti-piracy protections.

Further investigation by game modder/reverse engineer Silent revealed that the game executable for Midnight Club II, which is no longer sold on Steam, also utilized a crack from the infamous Razor 1911 cracking group. The use of these cracks contributed to known issues running Manhunt and Midnight Club II on later versions of Windows.

Silent explained that the reason these games crashed with the cracks in use was due to the fact that Steam’s DRM included code that was not marked correctly. This triggered Data Execution Prevention, causing the games to crash.

Interestingly, the irony was not lost on the Razor 1911 X account, who sarcastically responded to Silent’s tweet by saying, “First rule: Don’t sell warez.”

Razor 1911 was a software cracking group founded in 1985. They were known for creating cracks that allowed users to bypass DRM and piracy protections in games. Additionally, they created demos with computer-generated graphics and music, distributed alongside their game cracks. The group disbanded around 2012 as the gaming industry shifted towards cloud-based distribution and online services.

BleepingComputer reached out to Rockstar Games for a comment on their use of pirated software cracks but did not receive a response. This situation raises questions about the company’s stance on piracy and the measures they are willing to take to protect their games.

