In a heated quarterfinal matchup, the Los Angeles Lakers emerged victorious against the Phoenix Suns with a close score of 106-103. However, the game was marred by a controversial ending that has sparked discussions about the officiating.

With a two-point lead and only 11 seconds remaining, the Lakers appeared to be in control. All they needed to do was inbound the ball, get fouled, and make two free throws to secure the win. But chaos erupted when Austin Reaves lost possession, and the Suns seemed to gain control, presenting an opportunity to tie or win the game.

Fortunately for the Lakers, LeBron James called a timeout just in time, saving possession for his team. However, upon closer examination, it appears that Reaves did not have full possession of the ball when James made the call. Video evidence suggests that the ball was loose, raising questions about whether the timeout should have been granted.

During the post-game interview, crew chief Josh Tiven defended the call, stating that Reaves had control of the ball with his left hand pinned against his leg. Nevertheless, the disputed decision allowed the Lakers to retain possession and secure the victory.

The Lakers’ triumph now propels them to the In-Season Tournament semifinals in Las Vegas. A matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans awaits them, and a win would mean a chance to compete for the championship against either the Indiana Pacers or the Milwaukee Bucks, with each player on the winning team earning an additional $500,000.

While the Lakers have expressed their desire to win the grand prize, the controversy surrounding the timeout call has left a bitter taste. The Suns, who had players earning minimum salaries and faced the possibility of a significant financial reward slipping away, were particularly disappointed. Even wealthier teams, like the Suns, believe in fair play and expressed concerns about the call.

The league aims to create excitement with the In-Season Tournament, but a controversial ending dampens the spirit of competition. The Suns will now have to regroup and face the Sacramento Kings in a Friday matchup, while questions about the officiating decision continue to circulate.