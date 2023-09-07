Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навіны

Гульцы Pokemon Go крытыкуюць зманлівую назву «Вялікай скрыні для захоўвання»

ByГабрыэль Бота

Верасень 7, 2023
Гульцы Pokemon Go крытыкуюць зманлівую назву «Вялікай скрыні для захоўвання»

Pokemon Go trainers have expressed their dissatisfaction with the in-game purchase called the “Great Storage Box” due to its misleading name. The game’s Shop offers various bundles of items known as Boxes, and while some of them offer valuable deals, players have found the Great Storage Box to be lacking.

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit shed light on the issue, where a screenshot of the contents of the Great Storage Box revealed that it only included 3 Premium Battle Passes, 3 Super Incubators, and just 1 Pokemon Storage Upgrade. Many players were disappointed that this “Great Storage Box” only offered one storage upgrade alongside unrelated items.

Some players expressed feeling deceived by the clickbait-like name of the box. However, other trainers noted that the Great Storage Box was not a bad deal in terms of the Coins spent, as each item’s individual cost was calculated to be 1050 Coins. This was compared to the price of buying the items individually, which would result in spending an additional 375 Coins.

While some players acknowledged the value of the items in the Great Storage Box, they still criticized the misleading nature of its name. It remains to be seen whether Niantic, the game’s developer, will release a truly “Great Storage Box” that meets players’ expectations as the Adventures Abound season continues.

Крыніцы:
– Pokemon Go subreddit (no URL)

By Габрыэль Бота

падобныя тэмы

навіны

Пераадоленне разрыву паміж тэлекамунікацыямі і тэхнікай: магутнасць структур магчымасцей і CAE

Верасень 8, 2023
навіны

Ап'яняльны свет заказных Porsche: падарожжа ў аўтамабільнае майстэрства

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
навіны

Рэвалюцыя ў індустрыі асвятлення: рост глабальнай тэхналогіі Smart LED

Верасень 8, 2023

Вы сумавалі

тэхналогія

Шпіёнскае ПЗ, звязанае з ізраільскай фірмай NSO, выкарыстоўвае недахоп у прыладзе Apple, сцвярджае Citizen Lab

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Кітайская кампанія Huawei выпускае смартфон Mate 60 Pro+ для перадпродажу

Верасень 8, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
навука

Раскрыццё сакрэтаў патэсцібактэрый: новае разуменне іх ладу жыцця і малекулярных механізмаў

Верасень 8, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
навіны

Пераадоленне разрыву паміж тэлекамунікацыямі і тэхнікай: магутнасць структур магчымасцей і CAE

Верасень 8, 2023 0 Каментары