NASA’s Lucy spacecraft, on its mission to explore the Trojan asteroids associated with Jupiter, made its first close flyby of an asteroid recently. The mission team was in for a surprise when the first images from the flyby arrived back on Earth – they discovered another tiny asteroid orbiting the larger one. This unexpected finding has turned the count of asteroids Lucy will fly by from 10 to 11, as mission principal investigator Hal Levison explains.

The asteroid that Lucy flew by is named Dinkinesh, which means “marvelous” in the Amharic language. The spacecraft’s cameras captured detailed images of the binary asteroid system, showcasing the smaller asteroid orbiting the larger one. This revelation makes Dinkinesh a unique and fascinating object of study.

It is worth noting that NASA has encountered binary asteroid systems in the past. Some might recall the Didymos and Dimorphos system, on which NASA’s DART mission deliberately impacted in 2022 to test Earth defense strategies. The Dinkinesh system bears some similarities to Didymos and Dimorphos, but there are also intriguing differences that scientists are eager to investigate further.

The images captured by Lucy’s Long-Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) camera during the flyby reveal that Dinkinesh is approximately a half-mile wide, with the smaller asteroid measuring about .15 miles. This detailed imagery also served as an in-flight test of the spacecraft’s terminal tracking system, which performed admirably despite the unexpected challenges presented by the target.

The Lucy mission will continue its journey, with the next flyby scheduled for 2025 when the spacecraft approaches the asteroid Donaldjohanson. The data gathered during this flyby will be invaluable in expanding our understanding of asteroids and their complex characteristics.

Пытанні і адказы:

Q: What did NASA’s Lucy spacecraft find during its first asteroid flyby?

A: NASA’s Lucy spacecraft discovered a binary asteroid system during its first flyby of the asteroid named Dinkinesh.

Q: What is the significance of finding a binary asteroid system?

A: The discovery of a binary asteroid system provides unique opportunities for scientific study and can shed light on the formation and evolution of asteroids.

Q: How big are the asteroids in the Dinkinesh system?

A: The larger asteroid, Dinkinesh, is estimated to be about a half-mile wide, while the smaller asteroid measures approximately .15 miles.

Q: Are there other binary asteroid systems that NASA has encountered before?

A: Yes, NASA has previously encountered binary asteroid systems like Didymos and Dimorphos.

Q: What will be the next target for NASA’s Lucy spacecraft?

A: The next target for the Lucy spacecraft is the asteroid Donaldjohanson, which it will approach in 2025.