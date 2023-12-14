Мільянеры вяртаюцца ў Нью-Ёрк, калі людзі з меншымі заробкамі сыходзяць

A recent report from the nonprofit Fiscal Policy Institute reveals a surprising trend in New York City: millionaires are flocking back to the city while residents earning less than $172,000 are moving out. This phenomenon indicates a significant shift in the city’s economic landscape.

While New York City experienced a brief period of relief for lower earners during the pandemic, higher earners are now returning and experiencing growth in their wealth. The report’s analysis of ACS data shows that despite the loss of 2,400 millionaires from 2020 to 2022, the city gained 17,500 millionaires during the same time.

In contrast, lower-earning New Yorkers are choosing to leave the city. The report highlights that individuals making between $32,000 and $65,000 were the most likely to migrate away. Over 65,000 New Yorkers in this income bracket relocated from 2017 to 2022, compared to just over 50,000 New Yorkers earning over $172,000. In total, nearly 200,000 New Yorkers making under $172,000 left the city during that five-year period.

The reasons behind this disparity can be attributed to New York’s economic recovery following the pandemic. Initially, the city experienced a mass exodus of high earners who were able to work remotely. As a result, rents plummeted and some residents were able to afford housing that was previously unattainable. However, the situation eventually reversed as rents started to rise again. In October 2023, the median rental price in Manhattan increased by 4.6% compared to the previous year.

The report also highlights the growing wealth gap in the city. While rich New Yorkers saw their incomes rise significantly, the middle class struggled to keep up with rising costs. The changing economic landscape led to the departure of the middle class, creating opportunities for millionaires to move in and contribute to the city’s revenue.

Interestingly, even when taxes were raised on the highest-earning individuals, they did not flee the city. The report suggests that even if they do move, they are likely to relocate to high-tax states, indicating that taxing the wealthy could be a viable solution to address inequality and generate revenue for the city.

In summary, the dynamics of New York City’s economy have shifted, with millionaires returning and lower earners departing. This trend underscores the challenges faced by the middle class and the growing wealth disparity within the city.