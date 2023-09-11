Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навіны

База дадзеных лічбавай мадэлі Svalbox: адкрыццё геалагічных цудаў Шпіцбергена

ByГабрыэль Бота

Верасень 11, 2023
База дадзеных лічбавай мадэлі Svalbox: адкрыццё геалагічных цудаў Шпіцбергена

The Svalbard archipelago, located in the Arctic Circle, is a remote and challenging region for geoscientists to study. However, the newly introduced Svalbox Digital Model Database (DMDb) is changing the game by providing freely accessible digital outcrop models (DOMs) and geoscientific data of this geologically diverse area.

Digital outcrop models are three-dimensional representations of geologic outcrops that have revolutionized the way geoscientists work. The Svalbox DMDb integrates these models with other data, including 3D drone footage, to create a comprehensive resource for researchers, educators, and industry professionals.

What sets the Svalbox DMDb apart is its adherence to FAIR principles, making the data findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable. Each entry in the database includes both raw input and processed output data, and is assigned a DOI for traceability and citation purposes.

The database is the result of years of work and iterations by researchers such as Peter Betlem, who recognized the need for a digital infrastructure to archive the vast amount of drone data collected during field campaigns. The Svalbox DMDb not only supports research but also serves as a valuable teaching aid, allowing scientists to explore inaccessible sites and prepare for expeditions.

The database has already led to collaborations and publications, demonstrating its importance as a resource for scientific research. The Svalbox DMDb preserves the changing Arctic landscape and its geological potential, providing valuable insights for future generations.

One remarkable feature highlighted in the Geosphere paper is the Festningen profile, Svalbard’s only geotope. This profile offers a journey through 400 million years of geologic history, allowing researchers to walk back in time and study vertical stratigraphy.

Overall, the Svalbox DMDb is unlocking the geological wonders of Svalbard, enabling geoscientists to study and understand this unique region. With its expanding collection of digital outcrop models, the database is poised to continue playing a vital role in scientific research and education.

Крыніцы:
– Geosphere article: “Digitizing the igneous intrusion at Hyperittfossen (Svalbox DOM 2020-0006)”
– Geological Society of America

By Габрыэль Бота

падобныя тэмы

навіны

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Sun: смартфон з неверагоднымі функцыямі і якасцю

Верасень 16, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
навіны

Bandle Tale: гісторыя League of Legends вядзе гульцоў у чароўную прыгоду Крафта

Верасень 16, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
навіны

Motorola E13: атрымайце зніжку 4,000 рупій на бюджэтны смартфон

Верасень 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру

Вы сумавалі

навіны

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Sun: смартфон з неверагоднымі функцыямі і якасцю

Верасень 16, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навіны

Bandle Tale: гісторыя League of Legends вядзе гульцоў у чароўную прыгоду Крафта

Верасень 16, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Атрымайце выдатныя зніжкі на гульнявыя ноўтбукі: Dell New G15-5515, HP 15s і іншыя

Верасень 16, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Закон аб праве на рамонт прыняты ў Каліфорніі, але як наконт AirPods?

Верасень 16, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары