навіны

Выпуск iPhone 15 у 2023 г.: прадстаўлена новая серыя смартфонаў

Мамфо Брэшыа

Верасень 12, 2023
Apple is set to reveal its highly anticipated next smartphone series, the iPhone 15, at an event called “Wonderlust.” The event will take place at 10:30 pm IST, with the company expected to announce the sale date for the iPhone 15 Series. Leaks suggest that the new iPhones may come with an Android-like Type-C charging port and improved camera features.

In addition to the iPhone 15, Apple will also be launching other products such as Airpods and Watches. However, the main attraction of the event will undoubtedly be the iPhone 15 series.

Apple fans will be able to watch the iPhone 15 launch event live on Apple TV and the official YouTube channel of Apple for free. The event will take place on September 12 at 10:30 pm IST.

Experts and analysts predict that the pricing of the iPhone 15 series will be $100 higher than previous models. In India, the base model of the iPhone 15 is expected to start at $899 or Rs 90,000, while the iPhone 15 Plus may be priced at $999.

The base model of the iPhone 15 will feature a 6.1-inch display and 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 15 Plus will come with a larger 6.7-inch screen. The iPhone 15 is rumored to come with the A17 bionic chip, improved battery life, titanium edges, enhanced camera capabilities, and various software upgrades.

There is also speculation surrounding the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which may feature a periscope telephoto lens. This device is expected to garner significant attention at the event.

Overall, the iPhone 15 launch event promises to unveil a new and exciting smartphone series with enhanced features and capabilities. Apple enthusiasts around the world eagerly await the official announcement and further details about the iPhone 15.

By Мамфо Брэшыа

