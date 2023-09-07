HUNT E_All Mountain Alloy Wheelset: найлепшы выбар для гоншчыкаў E-MTB

The HUNT E_All Mountain alloy wheelset is designed specifically to meet the demands of modern E-MTBs, from lightweight mid-torque platforms to high-powered models. With its durable construction and innovative features, this wheelset offers a range of benefits for E-MTB riders.

The E_All Mountain wheelset is manufactured from 6069-T6 extruded alloy, known for its high strength and lightweight properties. This material is paired with a rugged anodized shot-peened black finish, providing durability and a sleek look. The rear rim profile of the wheelset is the same as the trusted Enduro Wide V2, featuring internal reinforcement shoulders to protect against hard impacts.

One of the standout features of the HUNT E_All Mountain wheelset is the PhaseEngage, E-MTB-specific freehub system. This system utilizes a 6×1 pawl design for reliable power transfer, even under high torque. The updated system also boasts steel internals for longevity and an accurate 8-degree engagement angle. Combined with the dual-sealed REVO bearings and oversized 17mm 7075-T6 axles, the PhaseEngage system ensures optimal performance in demanding riding conditions.

To ensure long-lasting durability, the HUNT E_All Mountain wheelset is handbuilt with high-specification triple butted Pillar spokes. These spokes are laced into the alloy hubs, which feature precision REVO dual seal bearings. The 6069-T6 alloy and internal reinforcement provide a strong foundation for the wheelset, while the conical nipple washers and brass nipples enhance its overall strength.

The HUNT E_All Mountain wheelset is designed for compatibility with any E-MTB on the market. It is available in 29″, 27.5″, and mullet wheel configurations, and the PhaseEngage hub design meets Boost standards. The wheelset is also compatible with SRAM XD, Shimano HG, and Shimano Microspline freehub options.

To ensure the quality and reliability of the E_All Mountain wheelset, it has undergone rigorous testing. This includes FEA simulations, real-world rider testing with sponsored riders and athletes, and strict impact tests on an in-house rig. The results of these tests have been used to continuously improve the wheelset, making it capable of handling the toughest riding conditions.

Overall, the HUNT E_All Mountain alloy wheelset is a top choice for E-MTB riders looking for a durable, high-performing wheelset. Its tried and tested design, EMTB-specific features, and handbuilt construction make it reliable and long-lasting.

