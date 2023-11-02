Даследчыкі кажуць, што ChatGPT набліжаецца да праходжання тэсту Цьюрынга, але не дацягвае

Artificial intelligence language model ChatGPT has garnered significant attention for its ability to engage in conversations that sound remarkably human. However, two researchers at the University of California, San Diego have determined that while ChatGPT comes close to passing the Turing test, it ultimately falls short.

In a study titled “Does GPT-4 Pass the Turing Test?” published on the arXiv preprint server, Cameron Jones and Benjamin Bergen examined the performance of ChatGPT in generating conversations that could deceive participants into thinking they were conversing with a human. They conducted “games” where participants interacted with either a human or a GPT model and were asked to identify which one they were communicating with.

The results showed that GPT-4 successfully fooled participants 41% of the time, while the previous version, GPT-3.5, achieved a deception rate of only 5% to 14%. Interestingly, human participants managed to convince others of their humanity in just 63% of the trials.

Jones and Bergen concluded that ChatGPT does not pass the Turing test, indicating that it still has limitations in generating output indistinguishable from human responses. However, they emphasized the ongoing relevance of the Turing test as a framework for evaluating the effectiveness of machine dialogue and understanding human strategies to adapt to AI devices.

The researchers also highlighted the potential consequences of AI models convincingly impersonating people. With a success rate of 41%, deception by AI models could have significant social and economic impacts, especially in contexts where users are less aware that they might be interacting with a machine.

Furthermore, the study identified factors that participants considered when determining whether they were interacting with humans or machines. The formality, informality, wordiness, grammar, punctuation, and generic-sounding responses all played important roles in identifying AI-generated conversations.

As AI models like ChatGPT continue to evolve and become more fluid, the researchers stressed the need to track their development and develop strategies to mitigate deception.

