Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навіны

Прадстаўляем аб'ектыў Duvo 24-300 мм для кінематаграфічнага пакрыцця

ByГабрыэль Бота

Верасень 8, 2023
Прадстаўляем аб'ектыў Duvo 24-300 мм для кінематаграфічнага пакрыцця

The new Duvo 24-300mm lens offers dual format support for both Super 35mm and full-frame sensors. With a 1.5x expander engaged, this lens is designed to bring shallow depth of field and bokeh, providing a cinematic look even when using ENG-type cameras for sports and live events.

Unlike cinema lenses optimized for scripted productions, the Duvo 24-300mm lens offers a larger zoom magnification ratio, making it ideal for capturing dynamic shots during sports events, concerts, documentaries, and wildlife cinematography. Its compact size, lightweight build, and portability contribute to high mobility, allowing cinematographers to capture stunning footage in various settings.

In March of this year, Fujifilm introduced the FUJINON HZK25-1000mm (Duvo 25-1000), also known as the “Duvo Box.” This box-type broadcast zoom lens, optimized for the PL mount Super 35, further expanded the capabilities of the Duvo Series lens lineup.

Key features of the Duvo 24-300mm lens include its compatibility with the Super 35mm sensor and the ability to support a sensor equivalent to full frame by engaging the built-in expander. When mounted on a camera equipped with a full-frame sensor, the lens delivers optimal optical performance while maintaining the same angle of view as when used on a Super 35mm sensor camera.

Fujifilm plans to release the Duvo 24-300mm lens in the U.S. market in spring 2024, providing cinematographers with a versatile tool for capturing exceptional cinematic coverage.

(Source: Erik Naso, Emmy award-winning DP and filmmaker)

Вызначэнні:
– Super 35mm: A motion picture camera film format that uses single perf film with a frame size of 24x14mm. It is often used in high-end digital cinematography.
– ENG-type cameras: Electronic news gathering cameras, typically used by broadcasters and journalists for capturing news and events on the go.
– Bokeh: A visually pleasing out-of-focus area in an image, typically achieved through the use of a shallow depth of field.

Крыніцы:
– Erik Naso – Emmy award-winning DP and filmmaker.

By Габрыэль Бота

падобныя тэмы

навіны

Астрафізік Браян Мэй дапамагае скласці карту астэроіда Бенну для місіі NASA OSIRIS-REx

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
навіны

Будучыня фінансавых транзакцый: вывучэнне росту глабальных перадаплачаных карт і лічбавых кашалькоў

Верасень 8, 2023
навіны

Безпапяровае выкарыстанне: лепшыя праграмныя рашэнні для электроннага подпісу для больш эфектыўнага працоўнага месца

Верасень 8, 2023

Вы сумавалі

тэхналогія

Google Pixel 8 Series і Pixel Watch 2 будуць прадстаўлены ў Індыі: усё, што мы ведаем на дадзены момант

Верасень 8, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Падзея Apple 2023: чаго чакаць ад iPhone 15 Pro Max

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Apple атрымала патэнт на матавы чорны матэрыял, які можа прынесці варыянт для iPhone і MacBook

Верасень 8, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Як зарабіць на продажы кантрабанды ў Starfield

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары