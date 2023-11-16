Unlock the Thrill of Gaming with Free Play Days on Xbox Game Pass

Get ready to experience the adrenaline rush of high-speed racing, the intrigue of espionage, and the excitement of sword fighting with Free Play Days on Xbox Game Pass! From Thursday, November 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, November 19 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can dive into the action-packed worlds of F1® 23, Deceive Inc., and Stray Blade.

To join in the fun, simply find and install the games from the individual game details page on Xbox.com. You’ll be redirected to the Microsoft Store, where you can sign in to install the games using your Xbox Game Pass Core or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. If you prefer to play on console, head to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and browse to the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S.

Keep the Excitement Going

If you can’t get enough of the games during Free Play Days, you have the option to purchase them and any additional editions at a limited-time discount. You can continue playing without losing your progress, including your Gamerscore and achievements earned during the event. Keep in mind that discounts, availability, and region-specific offers may vary.

Q: Can I play the Free Play Days games with my friends?



A: Yes! Xbox Game Pass Core offers access to a dedicated multiplayer network, allowing you to join forces and compete against friends from around the world. Plus, playing together adds an extra layer of excitement to the gaming experience.

Q: How do I claim the F1 23 Ultimate perk?



A: Game Pass Ultimate members can claim 11,000 PitCoin, which can be used in the F1 23 shop and to purchase the VIP Podium Pass. Simply head to the Perks gallery and claim the offer before November 30, 2023.

Q: What updates are included in the Deceive Inc. Free Play Days?



A: During the Free Play Days period, Deceive Inc. offers the Of Queens and Kings update, featuring a new agent, a new map, and more thrilling spy vs. spy action. Take on the challenge solo or team up with friends to outwit your opponents and secure the objective.

Q: What makes Stray Blade a unique gaming experience?



A: Stray Blade takes players on a journey through the mysterious Lost Valley of Acrea, where you play as a resurrected adventurer accompanied by the loyal Xhinnon wolf, Boji. Traverse war-scarred landscapes, harness the power of Acrean Metals, and master a combat system that allows you to shape the world through your actions.

Don’t miss out on these exciting Free Play Days on Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For more information on Free Play Days and to stay up to date with the latest Xbox gaming news, visit Xbox Wire.