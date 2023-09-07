Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навіны

Акцыі Apple сутыкаюцца з ціскам з-за забароны Камуністычнай партыі Кітая на iPhone

ByМамфо Брэшыа

Верасень 7, 2023
Акцыі Apple сутыкаюцца з ціскам з-за забароны Камуністычнай партыі Кітая на iPhone

In a recent note, Evercore ISI reiterated an Outperform rating on Apple Inc. and set a 12-month price target of $210.00. However, Apple’s stock has been facing downward pressure in the past few days due to ongoing geopolitical tensions between the United States and China.

A new development emerged when it was announced that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) instructed its employees against using Apple iPhones or other foreign devices for their professional tasks. This ban is expected to impact Apple given that China represents around 19% of the company’s revenue, with a heavy skew towards the iPhone and App Store.

Although it remains uncertain how significant the impact will be, analysts at Evercore believe that this issue is more of a headline concern rather than something that will have a material impact on Apple’s financial performance. They suggest that government officials in China were likely already avoiding Apple products even before the official ban was implemented.

Furthermore, this ban has already been in effect to some extent, and it is anticipated that it primarily applies to top-level individuals responsible for strategic planning and decision-making within Chinese organizations. It is unlikely to encompass a substantial workforce or have a significant impact on the overall spending power of Chinese employees.

As a result of this news, shares of Apple (AAPL) dropped 3.23% in afternoon trading on Thursday.

Overall, while the ban by the Chinese Communist Party on Apple iPhones has created some downward pressure on the company’s stock, the extent of the impact is still uncertain. Apple’s dominance in the high-end smartphone category in China, along with its strong revenue performance in recent years, may help mitigate any potential negative effects.

Крыніцы:
- Рэйтэр

By Мамфо Брэшыа

падобныя тэмы

навіны

Roblox прадстаўляе чат-бота для распрацоўкі гульняў

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
навіны

Вывучэнне ролі друкаваных поплаткаў у эвалюцыі разумных транспартных сродкаў

Верасень 8, 2023
навіны

Як выправіць код памылкі 14515 у Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Верасень 8, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа

Вы сумавалі

тэхналогія

Акцыі ЗША растуць, калі ўвага інвестараў пераключылася на справаздачу аб індэксе спажывецкіх цэн

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Sony прадстаўляе чатыры новыя Crystal LED дысплеі для віртуальных вытворчых прыкладанняў

Верасень 8, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Каманда Overwatch 2 пацвярджае змены ў спаборніцкай гульні, але не ўсе паляпшэнні хутка

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Неадпаведнасці ўзросту і дзён нараджэння герояў Overwatch 2

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары