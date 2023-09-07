Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навіны

Destiny 2 Server Maintenance: Complete Schedule and Update Details

ByГабрыэль Бота

Верасень 7, 2023
Destiny 2 Server Maintenance: Complete Schedule and Update Details

Bungie has announced a server maintenance period for Destiny 2, with an update scheduled to be released during this time. Here is the complete schedule for today’s downtime:

– 6:00 AM PDT: Destiny 2 maintenance begins. Sign-on and game integration features will be unavailable on web, mobile, 3rd-party apps, and the Bungie Store. Players are encouraged to report any issues to the #Help forum.

– 7:15 AM PDT: Destiny 2 will be brought offline for expected maintenance. Players will be removed from activities and won’t be able to log back in until 10 AM PDT. Ongoing maintenance is estimated to conclude at 12 PM PDT.

– 10:00 AM PDT: Update 7.2.0.3 will be available for all platforms and regions. Players will be able to log back into Destiny 2, but may experience sign-on issues due to ongoing maintenance in the background. Clan features may also remain offline until maintenance is complete.

– 12:00 PM PDT: Destiny 2 maintenance is expected to conclude. Console players encountering issues with the update should restart their consoles and attempt to download the update again. Players experiencing any other issues should report them to the #Help forum.

Once the patch is live, a link will be provided for players to download it. If there are any changes to the schedule, updates will be provided. Stay tuned for more information.

Крыніца: Bungie

By Габрыэль Бота

падобныя тэмы

навіны

Крытычная ўразлівасць у Cisco BroadWorks дазваляе падробліваць уліковыя даныя і абыходзіць аўтэнтыфікацыю

Верасень 8, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа
навіны

Серыялізатар/дэсерыялізатар (SerDes): ключавы гулец у сучаснай лічбавай камунікацыі

Верасень 8, 2023
навіны

Прадстаўляем Super: The True-Blue Australian Lager ад Golden West Brewing Co.

Верасень 8, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа

Вы сумавалі

тэхналогія

Разнастайнасць і хаос Moving Out 2: працяг, поўны новых ідэй

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навіны

Крытычная ўразлівасць у Cisco BroadWorks дазваляе падробліваць уліковыя даныя і абыходзіць аўтэнтыфікацыю

Верасень 8, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
навіны

Серыялізатар/дэсерыялізатар (SerDes): ключавы гулец у сучаснай лічбавай камунікацыі

Верасень 8, 2023 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Як пазбегнуць перагрузкі ў Starfield

Верасень 8, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары