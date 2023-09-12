Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навіны

Чакаецца, што iPhone 15 Pro Max будзе мець больш высокі кошт

ByГабрыэль Бота

Верасень 12, 2023
Чакаецца, што iPhone 15 Pro Max будзе мець больш высокі кошт

Apple is set to unveil its new generation of iPhones, including the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max, at an event today. Reports suggest that the new Pro variants will come with a higher price tag compared to previous models.

However, there is some good news for those looking to purchase the current model, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Ahead of tonight’s event, Amazon UK has reduced the price of the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max in Space Black to £999, a 17% discount from its original price. This discount could be significant for those looking to upgrade from an older model.

While the current model may offer savings, it is worth considering what the iPhone 15 Pro Max has in store. According to rumors, the new flagship device is expected to feature USB-C connectivity, faster 35W charging, and a redesigned frame with thinner bezels. However, these upgrades may come at a higher cost compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

For the latest tech deals, Club386 recommends following them on Twitter or Facebook, as well as subscribing to their free weekly newsletter.

Вызначэнні:
– iPhone 15 Pro Max: The upcoming flagship smartphone from Apple, expected to be unveiled at an event.
– iPhone 14 Pro Max: The current flagship smartphone from Apple.
– Pro variants: Refers to the higher-end models in the iPhone lineup.
– USB-C connectivity: A type of connector that allows for faster data transfer and charging speeds.
– 35W charging: Refers to the charging capability of the device, with 35 watts of power.
– Titanium frame: A material that may be used for the frame of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which could provide added durability.
– Thinner bezels: Refers to the reduced size of the borders around the screen of the iPhone, resulting in a larger display area.

Крыніцы:
– URL-адрасы не прадстаўлены.

By Габрыэль Бота

падобныя тэмы

навіны

Разуменне стрэлкавага індыкатара на вашым iPhone: што гэта значыць?

Верасень 16, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа
навіны

Новы тавар Undertale адзначае 8-ю гадавіну

Верасень 16, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
навіны

Honor's Magic V2: змяненне гульні ў складаным дызайне

Верасень 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру

Вы сумавалі

навука

Расійскія і амерыканскія астранаўты прыстыкаваліся да Міжнароднай касмічнай станцыі на фоне напружанасці вакол Украіны

Верасень 16, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

На Яблычным свяце будуць прадаваць хатнія клёцкі

Верасень 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Тэхналогія: Apple пашырае лінейку прадуктаў захапляльнымі мадэрнізацыямі

Верасень 16, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
навука

SpaceX паспяхова разгарнула 22 спадарожнікі Starlink з мыса Канаверал

Верасень 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары