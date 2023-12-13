Chatr Wireless, які належыць Роджэрсу, прапануе шчодрыя бонусы перадачы дадзеных на выбраных планах падчас тыдня бокса

Rogers-owned Chatr Wireless is attracting customers this Boxing Week by offering substantial bonuses on select plans. Customers can enjoy up to 40GB of monthly bonus data, depending on the plan they choose.

While the specific details of the bonus vary, customers who sign up for 4G plans over $55 per month will receive the maximum bonus of 40GB of additional data each month. Other 4G plans are also eligible for a bonus, ranging from 35GB to less, depending on the plan’s price.

One of the standout offers is the $75 per month plan, which includes 20GB of data and unlimited Canada/U.S. talk, along with the 40GB monthly bonus. Similarly, the $65 per month plan offers 15GB of data and unlimited Canada/U.S. talk, accompanied by the 40GB bonus. Lower-priced plans, such as the $55 per month plan, provide 10GB of data and unlimited Canada/U.S. talk, with the same 40GB bonus.

It is important to note that the bonus data is applicable to new activations with an auto-pay plan. Additionally, the bonus data also includes an amount tied to the auto-pay bonus. For example, the 40GB bonus includes an additional 10GB auto-pay bonus.

To take advantage of these bonus offers and explore all of Chatr’s available plans, customers can head to their website.

For more information on the Boxing Week deals offered by various carriers, including Chatr Wireless, you can check out MobileSyrup’s comprehensive round-up of the best carrier deals during this festive season here.