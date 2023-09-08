Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

тэхналогія

Zoom сустракаецца з рэгулятарамі, каб выказаць занепакоенасць антыканкурэнтнымі паводзінамі Microsoft

ByГабрыэль Бота

Верасень 8, 2023
Zoom сустракаецца з рэгулятарамі, каб выказаць занепакоенасць антыканкурэнтнымі паводзінамі Microsoft

Zoom Video Communications has reportedly met with regulators from the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions to express concerns about Microsoft’s alleged anti-competitive behavior. The video conferencing platform had discussions with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, as well as competition enforcers from the EU, UK, and Germany over the past year.

Zoom’s concerns revolve around Microsoft’s preferential treatment of its chat and video app, Teams, through price bundling and product design. By giving preference to its own app, Zoom believes Microsoft is engaging in unfair competition practices. Zoom CEO Eric Yuan highlighted the importance of fair competition and the potential consequences of unfair practices.

In a separate case, Microsoft became the subject of an antitrust investigation by the European Union in July. The investigation was prompted by a complaint filed by Salesforce-owned competing workspace messaging app, Slack, in 2020. The European Union raised concerns about the bundling of Microsoft Teams with its Office product. As a response, Microsoft announced plans to unbundle Teams from its Office products and make it easier for competing products to integrate with its software.

Zoom’s meetings with regulators serve as an attempt to ensure fairness in the market and address alleged anti-competitive behavior by Microsoft. The discussions with regulators will help determine if any further action is necessary to promote a competitive environment in the video conferencing and communication software sector.

Крыніцы:
– Reuters: [source article]

By Габрыэль Бота

падобныя тэмы

тэхналогія

Google Pixel 8 Series і Pixel Watch 2 будуць прадстаўлены ў Індыі: усё, што мы ведаем на дадзены момант

Верасень 8, 2023 Роберт Эндру
тэхналогія

Падзея Apple 2023: чаго чакаць ад iPhone 15 Pro Max

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
тэхналогія

Apple атрымала патэнт на матавы чорны матэрыял, які можа прынесці варыянт для iPhone і MacBook

Верасень 8, 2023 Роберт Эндру

Вы сумавалі

навіны

Бяспека нашага лічбавага свету: важнасць глабальнай актыўнай бяспекі ў тэхналогіях

Верасень 8, 2023 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Google Pixel 8 Series і Pixel Watch 2 будуць прадстаўлены ў Індыі: усё, што мы ведаем на дадзены момант

Верасень 8, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Падзея Apple 2023: чаго чакаць ад iPhone 15 Pro Max

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Apple атрымала патэнт на матавы чорны матэрыял, які можа прынесці варыянт для iPhone і MacBook

Верасень 8, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары