Zoom пашырае прапанову AI з дапамогай AI Companion і Revenue Accelerator

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is embracing generative artificial intelligence (AI) by introducing two new services. The first is the Zoom AI Companion, a generative AI assistant that will be provided to paid Zoom users at no additional cost. Previously known as Zoom IQ, this service aims to disrupt the market by offering a free AI companion, unlike competitors like Google and Microsoft who charge a monthly fee. The second offering is the Zoom Revenue Accelerator, formerly known as Zoom IQ for Sales. This conversation intelligence software has been revamped with AI features and aims to improve usage.

The Zoom AI Companion will be integrated into the entire Zoom platform, including Meetings, Team Chat, Phone, Email, and Whiteboard. Users will have access to features such as watching highlights and smart chapters of meeting recordings, catching up on missed meetings using summaries and next steps, and discreetly submitting questions during a meeting to receive AI-generated answers. The AI Companion will also help with communication in different time zones, enable quick creation of messages in chat threads, and assist in generating and categorizing ideas in Zoom Whiteboard.

The Zoom Revenue Accelerator, now equipped with a more mature AI stack, offers features like meeting and chapter summaries, sentiment analysis, engagement metrics, and the ability to “smart compose” follow-up emails. The offering will expand to include Virtual Coach, Deal Risk Signals, and Discover Monthly for sales teams. Virtual Coach will provide onboarding and training for sales teams through simulated conversations, while Deal Risk Signals will alert teams if a deal is not progressing as expected. Discover Monthly will provide insights into sales trends and competitor mentions on calls.

These additions to Zoom’s AI offerings reflect the company’s commitment to listening to customer feedback and differentiating itself in a competitive market. By leveraging AI technology, Zoom aims to provide users with enhanced productivity and sales effectiveness.

